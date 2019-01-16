Alliant Energy : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy selected for 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

Log in
ALLIANT ENERGY (LNT)

ALLIANT ENERGY (LNT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/16 12:50:12 pm
42.305 USD   +0.65%
01/16/2019 | 12:24pm EST

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy is one of 230 companies worldwide selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The GEI includes firms from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries.

'Alliant Energy places great value on diversity and is pleased to be included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index,' said Alliant Energy Chairman and CEO Patricia Kampling. 'We are only successful if we create a workplace where all people feel like they belong.'

Bloomberg's standardized reporting framework offers public companies the opportunity to disclose information on how they promote gender equality across four separate areas - company statistics, policies, community engagement, and products and services. Reporting companies that score above a globally established threshold, based on the extent of disclosures and the achievement of best-in-class statistics and policies, are included in the GEI.

The Bloomberg gender reporting framework is voluntary and has no associated costs. The GEI is a reference index. All public companies can submit data to Bloomberg. Those with a security listed on a U.S. exchange and a market capitalization of $1 billion or greater are eligible for index inclusion.

For more information on the GEI, visit:
bloomberg.com/professional/solution/gender-equality-index/.

About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated energy service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on - safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energy-selected-for-2019-bloomberg-gender-equality-index-300779485.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Media, Scott Reigstad, (608) 458-3145, or Investor Relations, Susan Gille (608) 458-3956

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 17:23:03 UTC
