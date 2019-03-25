Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY

(LNT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : Summary ToggleInterstate Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Green Bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 07:05pm EDT

MADISON, Wis., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interstate Power and Light Company ('IPL'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.60% senior debentures. An amount equal to or in excess of the net proceeds from the offering will be or have been used for the construction and development of wind electric generating facilities. The senior debentures have an interest rate of 3.60% and will be due on April 1, 2029. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on April 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

The offering was marketed through a group of underwriters consisting of Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Mizuho Securities as joint book-running managers, and KeyBanc Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and US Bancorp as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus which are part of a shelf registration statement IPL filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission'). Copies may be obtained from Barclays by calling +1 (888) 603-5847, from J.P. Morgan by calling +1 (212) 834-4533, or from Mizuho Securities by calling +1 (866) 271-7403. Electronic copies of these documents will be available from the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation'sIowa utility subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), utilizes the trade name of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT). The Iowa utility is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to the proposed offering, the anticipated use of proceeds from the sale of the senior debentures and other risks outlined in IPL's public filings with the Commission, including IPL's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All information provided in this news release speaks as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, IPL undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-power-and-light-company-prices-public-offering-of-green-bonds-300818127.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation

Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145; Investor Relations: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 23:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANT ENERGY
07:05pALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleInterstate Power and Light Company Prices Public ..
PU
06:50pALLIANT ENERGY : Interstate Power and Light Company Prices Public Offering of Gr..
PR
03:45pALLIANT ENERGY : to observe Dam Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin
PU
03/07ALLIANT ENERGY : community support totals $7.4 million in 2018
PU
03/06ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleAlliant Energy's community support totals $7.4 mi..
PU
03/06ALLIANT ENERGY : community support totals $7.4 million in 2018
PR
03/06ALLIANT ENERGY : Helgerson Flats certified as state's 23rd project-ready area fo..
AQ
03/05ALLIANT ENERGY : Helgerson Flats certified as state's 23rd project-ready area fo..
PU
03/04ALLIANT ENERGY : Clean energy and customer service investments will benefit Alli..
AQ
03/01ALLIANT ENERGY : Clean energy and customer service investments will benefit Alli..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 647 M
EBIT 2019 793 M
Net income 2019 545 M
Debt 2019 5 779 M
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 21,12
P/E ratio 2020 19,73
EV / Sales 2019 4,66x
EV / Sales 2020 4,52x
Capitalization 11 225 M
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 46,3 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Leonard Kampling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John O. Larsen President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dirk Mahling Vice President-Technology
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY12.54%11 225
NEXTERA ENERGY INC11.57%92 731
DUKE ENERGY CORP5.10%65 940
ENEL11.70%64 725
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.68%60 364
IBERDROLA10.12%56 941
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.