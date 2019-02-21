Log in
ALLIANT ENERGY

ALLIANT ENERGY

(LNT)
My previous session
02/21 04:00:00 pm
45.66 USD   +1.08%
Alliant Energy : announces 2018 results

0
02/21/2019 | 08:10pm EST

MADISON, Wis. - February 21, 2019 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for 2018
and 2017

'We once again delivered solid financial and operational results in 2018. Our 2018 temperature normalized Non-GAAP earnings per
share were $2.11, 6 percent above 2017 and consistent with our long-term earnings growth goal,' said Patricia Kampling, Alliant
Energy Chairman and CEO. 'I am proud to report that over the last five years we have delivered a total shareholder return of 93
percent, exceeding the growth of both the S&P 500 and the EEI Utilities Index.'

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 01:09:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 503 M
EBIT 2018 739 M
Net income 2018 507 M
Debt 2018 5 345 M
Yield 2018 2,98%
P/E ratio 2018 20,82
P/E ratio 2019 20,05
EV / Sales 2018 4,57x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 10 663 M
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia Leonard Kampling Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John O. Larsen President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Dirk Mahling Vice President-Technology
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY6.91%10 663
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%63 339
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%57 105
IBERDROLA4.33%54 095
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%51 177
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 674
