Alliant Energy : announces 2018 results

MADISON, Wis. - February 21, 2019 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted
accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for 2018
and 2017
'We once again delivered solid financial and operational results in 2018. Our 2018 temperature normalized Non-GAAP earnings per
share were $2.11, 6 percent above 2017 and consistent with our long-term earnings growth goal,' said Patricia Kampling, Alliant
Energy Chairman and CEO. 'I am proud to report that over the last five years we have delivered a total shareholder return of 93
percent, exceeding the growth of both the S&P 500 and the EEI Utilities Index.'
