Alliant Energy : announces fourth-quarter 2019 results

MADISON, Wis. - February 20, 2020 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for 2019 and 2018.

'In 2019, we once again delivered solid financial and operational results. Consistent with our 5-7% long-term earnings growth goal, our temperature-normalized non-GAAP earnings per share increased 7% over calendar year 2018,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. 'We're putting renewable energy to work for our customers by advancing our renewable energy investments and preparing the energy grid for more distributed energy resources.'

