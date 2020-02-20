Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Alliant Energy    LNT

ALLIANT ENERGY

(LNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/20 04:00:00 pm
59.57 USD   +0.18%
06:37pALLIANT ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31pALLIANT ENERGY : announces fourth-quarter 2019 results
PU
02/17ALLIANT ENERGY : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alliant Energy : announces fourth-quarter 2019 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 06:31pm EST

MADISON, Wis. - February 20, 2020 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for 2019 and 2018.

'In 2019, we once again delivered solid financial and operational results. Consistent with our 5-7% long-term earnings growth goal, our temperature-normalized non-GAAP earnings per share increased 7% over calendar year 2018,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. 'We're putting renewable energy to work for our customers by advancing our renewable energy investments and preparing the energy grid for more distributed energy resources.'

Download the full news release.


Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 23:30:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANT ENERGY
06:37pALLIANT ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31pALLIANT ENERGY : announces fourth-quarter 2019 results
PU
02/17ALLIANT ENERGY : annual earnings release
01/30ALLIANT ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION : Announces Year-End 2019 Earnings Release And Confer..
PR
01/13ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION : declares quarterly common stock dividend
PR
01/13ALLIANT ENERGY : Dividends
CO
2019ALLIANT ENERGY : New Year's Resolution Add smart Power strips or unplug to save ..
AQ
2019NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION : add smart power strips or unplug to save money
PU
2019ALLIANT ENERGY : Summary ToggleMichael D. Garcia appointed to Alliant Energy Boa..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3 644 M
EBIT 2019 791 M
Net income 2019 555 M
Debt 2019 6 355 M
Yield 2019 2,39%
P/E ratio 2019 25,9x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 5,67x
EV / Sales2020 5,59x
Capitalization 14 317 M
Chart ALLIANT ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Alliant Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANT ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,09  $
Last Close Price 59,57  $
Spread / Highest target 4,08%
Spread / Average Target -4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John O. Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Durian Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael L. Bennett Lead Independent Director
Singleton B. McAllister Independent Director
Dean C. Oestreich Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANT ENERGY8.67%14 292
NEXTERA ENERGY13.43%134 304
ENEL S.P.A.19.73%94 002
IBERDROLA22.22%78 162
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.85%74 341
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.7.44%72 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group