Alliant Energy : announces second quarter 2019 results

Reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance

MADISON, Wis. - August 1, 2019 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended June 30.

'Our results reflect that our continued investments in cleaner energy are delivering tangible benefits to our customers,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. 'With continued focus on cost management, and higher year-to-date sales due to temperatures, we are forecasting 2019 earnings toward the top half of our 2019 earnings guidance range.'

