Alliant Energy : announces second quarter 2019 results

08/01/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance

MADISON, Wis. - August 1, 2019 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended June 30.

'Our results reflect that our continued investments in cleaner energy are delivering tangible benefits to our customers,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. 'With continued focus on cost management, and higher year-to-date sales due to temperatures, we are forecasting 2019 earnings toward the top half of our 2019 earnings guidance range.'

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 22:19:05 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 49,50  $
Last Close Price 49,98  $
Spread / Highest target 12,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
