Alliant Energy : community support totals $7.4 million in 2018

MADISON, Wis., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) supported causes benefiting local families, education and the environment through $7.4 million in charitable giving last year. Support was funded from across the company, including the Alliant Energy Foundation and corporate giving, as well as employees and retirees.

"We are pleased to support our communities by investing in causes that align with our core values," said Patricia Kampling, Alliant Energy's Chairman and CEO. "When families and communities are stronger, we all benefit."

Alliant Energy's giving centers on three focus areas: families, education and the environment, as well as general community support.

Helping Families

Providing nutritious food and safe shelter are priorities for Alliant Energy. We gave $975,000 to many programs assisting families, including $611,300 to support food banks, pantries and nutrition programs. Our annual Drive Out Hunger event proceeds provided over 1.5 million meals in Iowa and Wisconsin; a Community Grant to the Elderbridge Agency helped deliver meals to congregate sites and Meals on Wheels in the Spirit Lake, Iowa area.

Education

Through education initiatives focused on science, technology, engineering and math, we're supporting programs that shine a light on pathways to success for students and adults. With more than $713,000 donated to education-based projects, visitors to the Children's Museum of Fond du Lac, Janesville Library and many other sites have greater access to the building blocks of innovation shaping the world around them.

Environment

In 2018, we provided $764,000 to support a variety of environmental efforts, including nearly $80,000 for education programs to shape the hearts and habits of tomorrow's decision-makers. A grant to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium supported exhibits that will provide conservation education and convey the importance of coral reefs, the most diverse of all marine ecosystems, and the global threats they face.

Community Support

We provided $2.8 million to support additional programs and events serving the cities, towns and villages we call home. This included:

Hometown Care: Everyone needs a warm place to sleep. Last year, our Hometown Care program provided $2 million to help low-income families to assist with heating bills.

to help low-income families to assist with heating bills. Public Safety: Our communities are safer places to live work and work thanks to nearly $91,000 helping police, fire and ambulances services get the safety gear and life-saving equipment they need. Firefighters, like those in Charlotte, Iowa , and Mineral Point, Wisconsin , replaced worn out protective gear for those serving on the front lines of an emergency.

In addition, Alliant Energy employees and retirees gave $1.15 million to United Way organizations, food pantries, disaster relief efforts, education initiatives, environmental programs and other meaningful causes in their communities. Alliant Energy and its Foundation supported employee giving by providing an additional $1 million, bolstering support for these organizations.

"At the end of the day, we look to the organizations that are the center of positive change in the communities we serve," said Julie Bauer, director of the Alliant Energy Foundation. "It's our privilege to support these organizations and be a small part of the meaningful programs they deliver to our customers across Iowa and Wisconsin."

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated energy service to 960,000 electric and 410,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg's 2019 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliant-energys-community-support-totals-7-4-million-in-2018--300806748.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation