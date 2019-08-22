Log in
Alliant Energy : executive recognized by Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee

08/22/2019 | 10:38am EDT

Jim Gallegos has been recognized as a distinguished leader by the Hispanic Professionals of Greater Milwaukee.

He is the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Alliant Energy. But Jim's passions extend beyond law. He's served as a mentor, leader and volunteer in the community, and is passionate about inclusion and diversity.

'At work and in the community, I am an active mentor of up-and-coming talent. I would not be where I am in my career had it not been for those successful professionals who mentored me when faced with tough career and business decisions.' Gallegos said.

Jim has also served on the Board of the Urban League of Greater Madison, supporting career advancement and business development among a diverse workforce.

Along the way, Jim has lent considerable support to bettering his community by serving on the Boards of the Edgewood College, Clean Lakes Alliance, Madison Country Day School, United Way Foundation, and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, while also supporting and mentoring other executive directors of organizations that support diverse communities.

His volunteer service is in addition to an illustrious career in law. He has served in senior executive positions at Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Corporation, US West/Qwest Communications International and worked as a trial attorney in the civil rights division of the U.S. Department of Justice where he prosecuted racial violence and policy brutality cases.

'Jim excels at caring for others by creating a workplace where people feel like they belong and can use their unique backgrounds, talents and full potential. We're proud of his accomplishments,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy chairman, president and CEO.

Congratulations, Jim!

Disclaimer

Alliant Energy Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 14:37:09 UTC
