Alliant Energy : An update on what Alliant Energy is doing during this health crisis

March 25, 2020

To our valued customers,

Our world has continued to change since my last message to you, just two weeks ago. As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic evolves, we continue our work to deliver the safe and reliable energy service you count on. Our priorities continue to be your health and well-being, protecting our workforce and supporting the communities we are so privileged to serve.

In the midst of the current uncertainty, no one should worry if their lights will work, or their gas will flow. That's why we are temporarily suspending disconnections for those struggling to pay. If you or someone you know are facing difficulty paying your bill, please take a minute to visit our new online My Account site and set up a payment plan based on your current abilities. In addition, you can set up credit card payments, review account information and report outages.

We are also working with many of our nonprofit partners to understand the unmet needs in the communities we serve. Our purpose, to serve customers and communities, goes beyond providing reliable energy service and means we will be there to support through volunteer efforts and charitable contributions. So far, we have made donations totaling more than $150,000 to support local food pantries, the American Red Cross and several United Way agencies.

We will continue doing everything we can to deliver reliable service and support.

Thank you for being our customer - and please continue to be safe and healthy,

John

John O. Larsen

Chairman, President and CEO

Alliant Energy