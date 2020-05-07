Alliant Energy : announces first-quarter 2020 results

MADISON, Wis. - May 7, 2020 - Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) today announced U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and non-GAAP consolidated unaudited earnings per share (EPS) for the three months ended March 31 as follows:

'In this uncertain environment of the global COVID-19 pandemic, our company continues to focus on providing the critical, reliable service our customers depend on, while emphasizing the health and welfare of our employees, customers and communities,' said John Larsen, Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO. 'Based upon our forecasted impacts of COVID-19, and planned mitigation measures, we are reaffirming 2020 earnings guidance of $2.34 to $2.48 per share.'

