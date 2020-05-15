Alliant Energy's West Riverside Energy Center goes into service

Log in
05/15/2020

MADISON, Wis., May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin are now receiving energy from the newly constructed West Riverside Energy Center. The 730-megawatt, highly efficient, combined-cycle natural gas generating station is located near Beloit, Wisconsin.

During construction, more than 1,000 jobs were created and millions of dollars spent to support Wisconsin businesses. The generating station serves as a 24/7 resource, complementing the company’s growing number of solar and wind facilities. Because it leverages combined-cycle technology, its power output can adjust up and down quickly to fit with the intermittent nature of renewable resources.

"We are proud to put our West Riverside Energy Center into service to provide reliable and affordable energy to our customers and communities. Community support, strong partnerships and hard work by countless employees, contractors and suppliers made this a successful project,” said David de Leon, President of Alliant Energy’s Wisconsin energy company. “We appreciate the collaboration we have with the neighbors, the town and city of Beloit, Rock County, the state of Wisconsin and the many other organizations, businesses and individuals who continue to support this facility.”

The West Riverside project team included AECOM serving as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor, many AECOM subcontractors, as well as HDR contributing as the Owner’s Engineer. Facility co-owners include Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative, Central Wisconsin Electric Cooperative and Rock Energy Cooperative.

“Through a great team effort, the project came in under budget and online in time for increased summer demand,” said Bob Newell, Alliant Energy West Riverside Energy Center Project Manager. “Customers will benefit from the reduced costs as a result of the budget savings and very low natural gas prices.”

Alliant Energy started construction on the generating station in spring 2017 after receiving approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The completed $660 million facility can produce enough power for more than 550,000 homes. Going forward, it will increase local utility shared revenues by more than $3 million annually.

The next step for the project includes constructing a new, integrated solar facility adjacent to the natural gas generating station. The West Riverside solar garden is expected to break ground soon with a planned completion by the end of this year, bringing added benefits to customers. The 6-megawatt DC solar field will offset auxiliary power at the natural gas plant and increase the sustainability and efficiency of the West Riverside Energy Center.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.


Media contact: Scott Reigstad (608) 458-3145
Investor relations contact: Susan Gille (608) 458-3956 

Primary Logo


