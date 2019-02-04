Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ (ALV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz : Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 05:00am EST

By Robb M. Stewart and Rob Taylor

CANBERRA, Australia--Australia plans to hand financial regulators new powers of enforcement following a year-long probe into misconduct in the country's banking industry, which long had a reputation for being among the world's safest for investors.

The Royal Commission, which was set up in 2017 to conduct the probe, said it was asking regulators to look at 24 cases in which financial institutions may have broken laws, and its final report on Monday recommended giving agencies extra powers of enforcement.

During its investigation, the commission heard allegations of inappropriate lending practices and lying to regulators. In one audio recording played as evidence to the commission, a 26-year-old man with Down syndrome was talked into buying insurance over the phone, despite struggling to understand what he was being sold.

The commission's report comes as Australia's economy is showing signs of weakening after 27 years without a recession. National elections are set to be held in coming months and the center-right government's record of economic management will be coming under scrutiny. Australia's banks are big dividend payers and anchor many people's pension savings, so taking a hard line on the sector carries risks for political parties.

Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government would accept all of the 76 recommendations made by the commission and federal judges would get new powers to expedite cases of alleged misconduct. Mr. Frydenberg said the government must balance restoring trust in Australia's financial system with maintaining the flow of credit.

Among the growing signs of economic stress in Australia, data on Monday showed building approvals fell sharply for the second month in a row in December, as banks grew leery about lending amid scrutiny of their business practices. House prices in major cities such as Sydney and Melbourne have been falling for more than a year.

The commission was critical of Australian regulators approach to the industry in previous years and recommended establishing a new oversight panel. It also asked regulators to examine evidence that came to light during its probe to determine whether National Australia Bank Ltd., wealth managers Suncorp Group Ltd. and AMP Ltd. and others should face lawsuits.

The referral of German insurance giant Allianz AG to regulators for failing to report misrepresentations on its website within a 10-day window required by the Corporations Act potentially could result in criminal penalties.

NAB and Suncorp said they were reviewing the report to understand its implications fully, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia pledged to work with regulators asked by the commission to examine its conduct, including in its superannuations business. AMP and Allianz didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Saying sorry and promising not to do it again has not prevented recurrence," Kenneth Hayne, who led the judicial probe, said in the report. "The financial services industry is too important to the economy of the nation to allow what has happened in the past to continue or to happen again."

Karen Den Toll, a regulatory analyst at Deloitte, said the market had been expecting worse, with short selling in advance of the report. "Everyone is saying that Hayne has been very measured in his approach. I think that's a fair assessment, as he has not gone and shocked everyone with fundamental and unworkable changes."

The probe has already spurred changes in the industry. Last April, the chief executive, chairman and several board members at AMP, Australia's largest wealth management company, resigned after the company acknowledged it had misled regulators and been slow to compensate customers for fees charged for financial advice it didn't deliver. More recently, several senior figures at wealth manager IOOF Holdings Ltd. took leave pending a case brought by the prudential regulator alleging breaches of trustee obligations.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has estimated the cost for compensation from the big banks and other institutions could top 1 billion Australian dollars (US$725 million).

The Australian Banking Association, the trade group representing the industry, said the banks accepted they were fully responsible for failings highlighted by the commission and were determined to fix problems. "This report contains some very tough medicine for banks," said Anna Bligh, its chief executive.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com and Rob Taylor at rob.taylor@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ
05:00aALLIANZ : Australia to Add Muscle to Regulators After Bank Probe -- Update
DJ
01:37aALLIANZ : ‘CCT boss, Umar, has no pending criminal charge'
AQ
01/28EUROPE : Big losses for European stocks as Caterpillar, China disappoint
RE
01/28ALLIANZ SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
01/26ALLIANZ : Insurance in Nigeria will grow stronger in next decades, Experts predi..
AQ
01/26ALLIANZ : Citing Elelu-Habeeb v AGF, Falana Says Heads of Judicial Arm Can't be ..
AQ
01/25FAAC : FG, States, LGs share 649.19bn in January
AQ
01/25ALLIANZ : partners with FPT Group to enter Vietnams general insurance market
AQ
01/24ALLIANZ : to Set Up JV to Enter Vietnam Insurance Market
DJ
01/23ALLIANZ SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 B
EBIT 2018 11 435 M
Net income 2018 7 672 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,76%
P/E ratio 2018 10,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 79 017 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 217 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ6.29%90 503
CHUBB LTD3.40%61 550
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.99%47 749
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES13.17%45 460
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.19%38 765
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPACOES13.81%17 185
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.