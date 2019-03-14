Allianz : Capital Partners' infrastructure expertise available to external clients for the first time

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) announced the launch of the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund S.A. - RAIF (AEIF) ¹, which, for the first time, allows institutional investors to access the deep infrastructure investment experience of Allianz Capital Partners (ACP).

ACP has been investing in infrastructure equity on behalf of Allianz insurance companies for more than a decade. The AEIF allows professional investors to invest alongside Allianz insurance companies in equity investments in European infrastructure for the first time. In so doing, they will benefit from the broad sector expertise of the investment team and the strong network and reputation of Allianz.



The AEIF has a target size of 500 million euros and will raise capital from institutional investors and pension funds. Future transactions will be funded by Allianz insurance companies who will continue to invest at least 50 percent of the required capital while the remaining share will be funded by the AEIF, creating strong alignment. The AEIF will be managed by ACP's seasoned team of investment professionals and distributed through AllianzGI´s dedicated global network of sales experts.

