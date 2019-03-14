Log in
ALLIANZ

(ALV)
Allianz : Capital Partners' infrastructure expertise available to external clients for the first time

03/14/2019

Allianz Global Investors (AllianzGI) announced the launch of the Allianz European Infrastructure Fund S.A. - RAIF (AEIF) ¹, which, for the first time, allows institutional investors to access the deep infrastructure investment experience of Allianz Capital Partners (ACP).

ACP has been investing in infrastructure equity on behalf of Allianz insurance companies for more than a decade. The AEIF allows professional investors to invest alongside Allianz insurance companies in equity investments in European infrastructure for the first time. In so doing, they will benefit from the broad sector expertise of the investment team and the strong network and reputation of Allianz.

The AEIF has a target size of 500 million euros and will raise capital from institutional investors and pension funds. Future transactions will be funded by Allianz insurance companies who will continue to invest at least 50 percent of the required capital while the remaining share will be funded by the AEIF, creating strong alignment. The AEIF will be managed by ACP's seasoned team of investment professionals and distributed through AllianzGI´s dedicated global network of sales experts.

Allianz SE published this content on 14 March 2019
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 133 B
EBIT 2019 11 899 M
Net income 2019 7 953 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,78%
P/E ratio 2019 10,45
P/E ratio 2020 9,73
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 84 230 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 218 €
Spread / Average Target 9,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ13.30%95 331
CHUBB LTD4.13%61 469
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.74%49 056
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES14.60%46 162
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.11%37 431
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)9.34%17 409
