ALLIANZ (ALV)
Allianz : Lloyd's of London appoints Allianz's Burkhard Keese as CFO

02/04/2019 | 09:42am EST
A man walks out of Lloyds of London's headquarters in the City of London

(Reuters) - Lloyd's of London, the insurance market which covers risks from oil rigs to soccer stars' legs, on Monday named Burkhard Keese as its finance chief, effective April 1.

The marketplace said Keese would join Lloyd's after 14 years at German insurer Allianz, where he was chief financial officer of Allianz Deutschland AG, Germany's largest insurer with over 34 billion euros (30 billion pounds) in premiums.

Keese's appointment comes after Lloyd's, which recorded a loss of 2 billion pounds in 2017 due to catastrophes such as hurricanes and wildfires, named a new chief executive last year.

The market bounced back after ditching some loss-making businesses, although weak investment returns hurt profit.

"Burkhard joins Lloyd's at an exciting time. We are working with all our stakeholders to significantly improve near term profitability...," Chief Executive Officer John Neal said in a statement.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 B
EBIT 2018 11 435 M
Net income 2018 7 672 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,76%
P/E ratio 2018 10,46
P/E ratio 2019 9,69
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 79 017 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 217 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ6.29%90 503
CHUBB LTD3.40%61 550
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP6.99%47 749
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES13.17%45 460
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP11.19%38 765
BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPACOES13.81%17 185
