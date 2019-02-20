Log in
ALLIANZ

ALLIANZ

(ALV)
Allianz : More Than Doubles Digital Investment Unit's Fund to EUR1 Billion

02/20/2019 | 03:23am EST

By Pietro Lombardi

Allianz SE (ALV.XE) more than doubled the investment budget of its digital investment unit Allianz X to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

"The funds will be used to make additional direct investments in digital companies globally that are strategically relevant for the Allianz Group," Allianz X said Wednesday, adding that it is now one of the largest European digital investment firms by fund size.

"We are very pleased with the progress Allianz X has made thus far and are committed to further invest and develop the next generation of digital growth companies related to Allianz's core business," the German insurer's chief business transformation officer, Ivan de la Sota, said.

The German insurance giant's digital investment unit, whose fund size previously was EUR430 million, has made direct investments in a number of insurance-related digital businesses, including a $96.6 million investment in microinsurer BIMA, which offers insurance services via mobile phones to low-income customers in Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Allianz X also co-led mobile bank N26's $160 million series C funding round last year, and has recently participated in N26's series D funding round.

"We will use the funds entrusted to us to both strengthen our portfolio and build strong, global platforms that create new businesses for Allianz," Allianz X Chief Executive Nazim Cetin said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

