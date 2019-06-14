Log in
ALLIANZ

ALLIANZ

(ALV)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz : Real Estate Buys Stake in NYC's 30 Hudson Yards

0
06/14/2019 | 03:54pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Allianz Real Estate on Friday said it took a 49% stake in an office condominium at New York City's 30 Hudson Yards office building.

The stake is valued at $348 million, the company said.

Allianz Real Estate is the captive investment and asset manager for real estate within Allianz Group, it said.

The acquisition was completed on behalf of several Allianz group insurance companies, and follows the purchase of a 44% stake in 10 Hudson Yards in 2016 for $420 million, the company said.

Allianz said it entered a sale-leaseback deal as part of a consortium with "Related companies and a third-party investor, who have acquired the remainder of the office condominium."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 130 B
EBIT 2019 11 864 M
Net income 2019 7 992 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,66%
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
P/E ratio 2020 10,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 86 717 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 221 €
Spread / Average Target 8,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ18.53%95 123
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.47%488 426
CHUBB LTD15.22%67 678
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES22.90%49 319
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP14.94%49 224
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP34.99%45 845
