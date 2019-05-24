Log in
Allianz SE: Call and notice of redemption: Allianz SE CHF 500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Undated Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes

05/24/2019 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Bond
Allianz SE: Call and notice of redemption: Allianz SE CHF 500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Undated Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes

24.05.2019 / 07:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE calls for redemption in whole the CHF 500,000,000 3.25 per cent. Undated Subordinated Resettable Fixed Rate Notes of 2014 (ISIN: CH0234833371, Valor: 23.483.337) effective 4 July 2019, all in accordance with § 4(b) and (e) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes. Subject to the Conditions to Redemption in accordance with §?4(d) of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes, the Notes will be redeemed on 4 July 2019 at their Specified Denomination plus any interest accrued until the date of redemption (excluding), all in accordance with the Terms and Conditions of the Notes.

 

Munich, May 2019

 

No offer

This announcement and the information it contains are not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person or in any other jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

 

These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.


Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.


No duty to update

The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.

 

Other

The figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. This Quarterly Earnings Release is not an Interim Financial Report within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34.

This is a translation of the German Quarterly Earnings Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German original is binding.


Privacy Note

Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our Privacy Statement.


24.05.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
Fax: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 815263

 
End of News DGAP News Service

815263  24.05.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=815263&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
