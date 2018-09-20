DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Allianz SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



20.09.2018 / 11:45

Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Sep 2018

3. New total number of voting rights: 424459661



