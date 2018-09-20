Log in
ALLIANZ (ALV)
Allianz SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/20/2018 | 11:50am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Allianz SE / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Allianz SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

20.09.2018 / 11:45
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 18 Sep 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
424459661


20.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

725649  20.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=725649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 B
EBIT 2018 11 480 M
Net income 2018 7 670 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 10,63
P/E ratio 2019 9,96
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,61x
Capitalization 80 903 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 216 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ-1.72%94 508
CHUBB LTD-4.11%64 087
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.55%47 354
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP1.85%46 814
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.17%43 746
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-10.98%17 817
