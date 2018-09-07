Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ (ALV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:45am CEST

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2018 / 11:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 07.09.2018

In the period from September 03, 2018 to, and including, September 04, 2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 121,686 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 2, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

03.09.2018 105,131 184.1541
04.09.2018 16,555 184.4099

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since July 4, 2018 through, and including, September 04, 2018 amounts to 5,416,122.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


07.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

721629  07.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=721629&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ
11:45aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10:14aAGF MANAGEMENT : Reports August 2018 Assets under Management
AQ
09:54aALLIANZ : AGF Seeks To Halt Suit Against Saraki’s Removal As Senate Presid..
AQ
09:09aALLIANZ : AGF Advocates Forensic Auditing To Fight Corruption
AQ
09/06AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Sept..
AQ
09/06ALLIANZ : Announces New Director Appointment
AQ
09/06ALLIANZ : Govt Set-Up 17-Man Anti-Corruption Strategy Monitoring, Evaluation Pan..
AQ
09/06ALLIANZ : Announces New Director Appointment
AQ
09/06ALLIANZ : Govt Set-Up 17-Man Anti-Corruption Strategy Monitoring, Evaluation Pan..
AQ
09/05Pimco Names Financier Studzinski Managing Director, Vice Chairman
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
08/13Allianz Life in partnership with Envestment 
08/07DIVIDEND PORTFOLIO REVIEW : Busy Earnings Season, Heavy Buying, Growing Dividend.. 
08/03Allianz SE (AZSEY) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/03Allianz SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 128 B
EBIT 2018 11 487 M
Net income 2018 7 633 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 10,21
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,59x
Capitalization 77 610 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 215 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol Chief Financial Officer
Rolf Zimmermann Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ-5.72%90 224
CHUBB LTD-6.02%63 096
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP-9.53%47 416
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP0.07%46 165
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES4.85%42 812
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)-11.37%18 079
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.