Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information
07.09.2018 / 11:41
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 07.09.2018
In the period from September 03, 2018 to, and including, September 04,
2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 121,686 shares within the
framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by
the announcement of July 2, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
|
|
|
|03.09.2018
|105,131
|184.1541
|04.09.2018
|16,555
|184.4099
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since July 4, 2018 through, and including, September 04, 2018
amounts to 5,416,122.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).
