DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



07.09.2018 / 11:41

Munich, 07.09.2018

In the period from September 03, 2018 to, and including, September 04, 2018 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 121,686 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 2, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

03.09.2018 105,131 184.1541 04.09.2018 16,555 184.4099

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since July 4, 2018 through, and including, September 04, 2018 amounts to 5,416,122.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).