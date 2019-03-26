DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information



26.03.2019 / 15:37

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 26.03.2019

In the period from March 18, 2019 to, and including, March 22, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 437,910 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

18.03.2019 159,691 200.3899 22.03.2019 278,219 196.5313

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, March 22, 2019 amounts to 2,061,127.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).