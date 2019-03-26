Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ

(ALV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/26 10:52:59 am
197.65 EUR   +0.74%
10:40aALLIANZ : Lights! Camera! Insurance!
PU
10:40aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08:55aALLIANZ : Africa launches its core IT system transformation in Ghana
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

26.03.2019 / 15:37
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 26.03.2019

In the period from March 18, 2019 to, and including, March 22, 2019 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 437,910 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 1, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

18.03.2019 159,691 200.3899
22.03.2019 278,219 196.5313

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 4, 2019 through, and including, March 22, 2019 amounts to 2,061,127.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


26.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791689  26.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ
10:40aALLIANZ : Lights! Camera! Insurance!
PU
10:40aALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09:03a$1.2 BN TAX ASSESSMENT : AGF prays court to strike out MTN's suit
AQ
09:03a$1.2 BN TAX ASSESSMENT : AGF Wants Court to Strike out MTN's Suit
AQ
08:55aALLIANZ : Africa launches its core IT system transformation in Ghana
PU
07:21aALLIANZ : AGF Closes Case Against Alleged Smugglers Of 661 Pump-Action Riffles
AQ
03/23ALLIANZ : Move your payroll to IPPIS or face sanctions - AGF tells MDAs
AQ
03/22ALLIANZ : Clean water - priceless and cheap at the same time
AQ
03/22ALLIANZ : LV= announces GBP136 million profit for 2018 and plans to convert to a..
AQ
03/22ALLIANZ : Finding a Sisterhood in a Sport Dominated by Men
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 133 B
EBIT 2019 11 884 M
Net income 2019 7 940 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,84%
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
P/E ratio 2020 9,60
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 83 279 M
Chart ALLIANZ
Duration : Period :
Allianz Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 219 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ12.02%94 191
CHUBB LTD5.80%62 647
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP11.98%49 997
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES15.45%46 596
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP7.71%36 910
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE)8.91%17 402
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.