ALLIANZ
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Allianz : names Bart Schlatmann as CEO of its European direct business

08/31/2018

Bart will report to Ivan de la Sota, Board Member and Chief Business Transformation Officer of Allianz SE.

'I am thrilled that a leader like Bart will join our Allianz team,' said Ivan de la Sota. 'His proven track record in helping businesses transform into digital players with a clear focus on simplicity and agility for the benefit of customers makes him the perfect fit for this role.'

At Allianz, Bart will lead the consolidation of the European direct business of Allianz including the establishment of a new pan-European risk carrier for the group's direct businesses, starting with the direct businesses in Germany (AllSecur DE), the Netherlands (AllSecur NL), Italy (Genialloyd) and Spain (Fenix Directo).

'I am excited to join Allianz, a group that is transforming to make products and services easy and intuitive for our customers. I am looking forward to contributing my experience of reshaping organizational structures in the European direct business to empower our employees, to boost productivity and adapt the organization to the changing needs of our customers,' Bart Schlatmann said.

In his previous roles, Bart has led the redefinition of corporate strategy to develop banking omnichannels based on digital innovators and to implement agile concepts across large organizations.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 06:46:06 UTC
