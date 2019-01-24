Allianz : to Set Up JV to Enter Vietnam Insurance Market

By Pietro Lombardi



Allianz SE (ALV.XE) is to launch a digital joint venture with Vietnamese technology company FPT Group to enter the general insurance sector in Vietnam, the German insurer said Thursday.

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint venture to set up a newly incorporated general insurance company in the Southeast Asian country, Allianz said Thursday.

"Allianz is well-placed to support the protection needs of local consumers by delivering innovative digital insurance solutions for a demographic ready to adopt them," Sergio Balbinot of Allianz's management board said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com