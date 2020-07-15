Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AGCS Safety and Shipping Review 2020: Covid-19, political tensions cloud horizon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 06:16am EDT

According to the report, the South China, Indochina, Indonesia and Philippines maritime region remains the top loss location with 12 vessels in 2019 and 228 vessels over the past decade - one in four of all losses.

High levels of trade, busy shipping lanes, older fleets, typhoon exposure, and safety issues on some domestic ferry routes are contributing factors. However, in 2019, losses declined for the second successive year. The Gulf of Mexico (4) and the West African Coast (3) rank second and third.

Cargo ships (15) accounted for more than a third of vessels lost in the past year, while foundered (sunk/submerged) was the main cause of all total losses, accounting for three in four (31). Bad weather accounted for one in five losses. Issues with car carriers and roll-on/roll-off (ro-ro) vessels remain among the biggest safety issues. Total losses involving ro-ros are up year-on-year, as well as smaller incidents (up by 20 percent) - a trend continuing through 2020.

'The rise in number and severity of claims on ro-ro vessels is concerning. Ro-ros can be more exposed to fire and stability issues than other vessels,' says Khanna. 'Many have quick turnarounds in port and a number of accident investigations have revealed that pre-sail away stability checks were either not carried out as required, or were based on inaccurate cargo information. Too many times commercial considerations have endangered vessels and crews and it is vital that this is addressed on shore and on board.'

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 10:15:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
06:16aAGCS SAFETY AND SHIPPING REVIEW 2020 : Covid-19, political tensions cloud horizo..
PU
04:52aATLANTIA : Benetton-backed Atlantia to withdraw from Italy motorway unit
RE
04:08aATLANTIA : Italy govt says CDP to take majority in Autostrade to end concession ..
RE
01:53aAtlantia makes Italy's govt last-ditch offer to save toll road licence
RE
12:27aALLIANZ : Italy's govt gives ministers mandate to reach deal with Atlantia - sou..
RE
07/14ALLIANZ : We've been nominated for the Insurance Times Tech and Innovation Award..
AQ
07/14ALLIANZ : Presidential Committee On Correctional Service Reform Submits Report
AQ
07/13ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
RE
07/122015 ELECTIONS : Reps demand refund of n73bn from inec
AQ
07/10ALLIANZ : completes acquisition of automobile and other Property-Casualty busine..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 143 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2020 6 377 M 7 292 M 7 292 M
Net Debt 2020 22 181 M 25 366 M 25 366 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 76 856 M 87 595 M 87 892 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 205,05 €
Last Close Price 186,68 €
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-14.52%87 595
CHUBB LIMITED-16.01%59 010
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.05%55 795
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.04%54 750
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-40.02%26 519
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-36.25%13 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group