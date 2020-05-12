Log in
05/12 03:51:12 am
152.57 EUR   -2.40%
03:17aALLIANZ SE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03:16aALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
01:39aALLIANZ : 1Q Net Profit Fell 29% Amid Coronavirus Turbulence
DJ
ALLIANZ SE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating

05/12/2020 | 03:17am EDT

RBC is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 163.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 10 889 M
Net income 2020 6 783 M
Debt 2020 13 521 M
Yield 2020 6,26%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 64 357 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 203,56  €
Last Close Price 156,32  €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-28.42%69 597
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.57%52 682
CHUBB LIMITED-34.58%45 962
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-26.77%44 507
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.33%23 729
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-40.18%12 508
