AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Allianz, said its net profit fell to 2.33 billion euros ($2.6 billion) from 2.8 billion during the same period a year ago.

AXA's overall revenues rose 8% to 57.95 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a net profit of 3.81 billion euros and a mean revenue of 55.21 billion euros.

