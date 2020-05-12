Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz : 1Q Net Profit Fell 29% Amid Coronavirus Turbulence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 01:39am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Allianz SE said Tuesday that its first-quarter earnings fell amid turbulence created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The German insurer reported net profit of 1.40 billion euros ($1.52 billion), down 29% from EUR1.97 billion a year earlier and broadly in line with earlier guidance of a first-quarter net profit decline of about 30%.

Revenue rose 5.7% to EUR42.6 billion, driven mainly by the life and health business.

Operating profit fell 22% compared to the same period a year prior. The result was dragged by the property-casualty business, which had higher natural-catastrophe claims but also coronavirus-related losses, the company said.

In the asset-management division, which includes U.S. fund manager Pacific Investment Management Company, operating profit rose 19%.

Solvency II ratio, a key measure of balance-sheet strength, stood at 190% at the end of March.

The company, which withdrew its 2020 outlook a few weeks ago due to the uncertainty around the coronavirus, said it will issue new targets once the impact of the pandemic can be better gauged.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
01:39aALLIANZ : 1Q Net Profit Fell 29% Amid Coronavirus Turbulence
DJ
01:24aALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens bus..
RE
01:10aALLIANZ : reports 2.3 billion euros operating profit in 1Q 2020
PU
01:05aALLIANZ SE : Allianz reports 2.3 billion euros operating profit in 1Q 2020
EQ
05/11EU insurance watchdog says state has role in pandemic business cover
RE
05/10BLACKROCK : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing -2-
DJ
05/10BLACKROCK : Big Money Managers Take Lead Role in Managing Coronavirus Stimulus
DJ
05/09ALLIANZ : Call it 'Abacha loot' not 'Abacha assets', Nigerians attack AGF Malami
AQ
05/08ALLIANZ : Life Names Howard Woolley to Board of Directors
AQ
05/07ALLIANZ : Call it 'Abacha loot' not 'Abacha assets', Nigerians attack AGF Malami
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 10 889 M
Net income 2020 6 783 M
Debt 2020 13 521 M
Yield 2020 6,26%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 64 357 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 203,56  €
Last Close Price 156,32  €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-28.42%69 597
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.57%52 682
CHUBB LIMITED-34.58%45 962
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-26.77%44 507
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.33%23 729
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-40.18%12 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group