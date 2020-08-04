Allianz : Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split

The infrastructure group is considering the sale of its entire stake in Autostrade through a competitive auction or the demerger of the motorway unit into a separate vehicle to be listed on the stock exchange, it said in a statement.

The group controlled by the Benetton family plans an extraordinary board meeting on Sept. 3 to vote on splitting Autostrade, one of the pillars of a preliminary deal reached last month with the government to end a bitter dispute on the unit's motorway concession.

