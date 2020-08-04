Allianz : Atlantia says hits 'concrete difficulties' in talks on Autostrade split

Log in
08/04/2020 | 01:55pm EDT
A view of the Autostrade per l'Italia headquarters

Italy's Atlantia said on Tuesday it had encountered "concrete difficulties" in talks with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti over CDP's planned investment in its Autostrade per l'Italia and was studying alternative options.

The infrastructure group is considering the sale of its entire stake in Autostrade through a competitive auction or the demerger of the motorway unit into a separate vehicle to be listed on the stock exchange, it said in a statement.

The group controlled by the Benetton family plans an extraordinary board meeting on Sept. 3 to vote on splitting Autostrade, one of the pillars of a preliminary deal reached last month with the government to end a bitter dispute on the unit's motorway concession.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by James Mackenzie)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.17% 181.54 Delayed Quote.-17.01%
ATLANTIA SPA 3.03% 14.275 Delayed Quote.-33.36%
