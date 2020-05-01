Allianz : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q

By Adria Calatayud

Allianz SE has withdrawn its operating profit target for 2020 in light of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and said that it expects first-quarter net income to fall by around 30%.

The German insurer said late Thursday that it expects net profit for the first three months of the year of 1.4 billion euros ($1.53 billion) compared with EUR2.0 billion in the year-earlier period. Quarterly operating profit is expected to be EUR2.3 billion, down from EUR3.0 billion a year before.

Allianz--parent of money manager Pimco--said its board of management doesn't assume the group can achieve its previous operating profit target range for 2020 of EUR12 billion, give or take EUR500 million. A new profit target for 2020 will be disclosed by the management board upon completion of the revised planning, the insurer said.

The company plans to release its full results for the first quarter on May 12.

