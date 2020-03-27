Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz Global Investors Liquidates Two Hedge Funds -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 03:43pm EDT

By Justin Baer

Allianz Global Investors is liquidating two hedge funds after they took heavy losses in recent weeks on stock-options trades.

An Allianz Global Investors spokesman said the two funds, Structured Alpha 1000 and Structured Alpha 1000 Plus, had been net buyers of puts, or options giving the holder the right to sell an asset at a predetermined price in the future. The puts were designed to hedge against losses the funds might endure from other positions should the market decline.

They didn't work, in large part because the market sold off more rapidly this month than it had during past downturns, including the 2008 financial crisis, a person familiar with the funds said.

This pace "had a particularly large impact on the options positions held by Structured Alpha funds, particularly the two highest target alpha private strategies," the spokesman said in an email.

As the market continued its descent, the funds were forced to lock in losses.

"The portfolios were restructured and de-risked significantly during the course of this turmoil, but not without sustaining significant realized losses," the spokesman said.

Allianz Global Investors, an investing arm of German insurer Allianz SE, will also close a related offshore feeder fund.

"While markets will remain challenging, we believe the remaining funds are now well positioned," the spokesman wrote. The firm has 27 Structured Alpha funds.

Structured Alpha 1000 and 1000 Plus were the most aggressive of those funds. The "1000" in their names refer to their return targets: 1,000 basis points, or 10 percentage points, above their benchmarks.

U.S. stocks sold off sharply earlier this month as the coronavirus pandemic upended everything from travel and commerce to manufacturing and tourism.

While many hedge funds have reported losses this year, the group has held up well relative to benchmark indexes. The HRFC Global Hedge Fund Index is down 5.5% this year through March 13, besting the S&P 500 index's 2020 decline of 19%.

Allianz Global Investors manages $569 billion in assets. Like many large insurers, Allianz owns money-management businesses that oversee its assets, as well as those of outside clients. Another Allianz manager, Pacific Investment Management Co., is one of the world's largest bond investors.

Write to Justin Baer at justin.baer@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.62% 153.82 Delayed Quote.-27.67%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.06% 22268.93 Delayed Quote.-25.71%
NASDAQ 100 -1.07% 7800.03535 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.06% 7700.679345 Delayed Quote.-17.33%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2609.28 Delayed Quote.-18.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
03:43pAllianz Global Investors Liquidates Two Hedge Funds -- Update
DJ
03/24ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/20ALLIANZ : LV= General Insurance Group (LV= GI) announces its financial results f..
AQ
03/20ALLIANZ : Milbank Advises Control Expert Shareholders On Sale Of A Majority Stak..
AQ
03/18ALLEGED RESULT FALSIFICATION : AGF fails to arraign INEC officials
AQ
03/17ALLIANZ : FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup final in Baku cancelled du..
AQ
03/17ALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
03/16ALLIANZ : Reps, AGF end NPA/BUA face-off
AQ
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/15ALLIANZ : I Wasn't Involved in Sanusi's Dethronement, Banishment - AGF Malami
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 11 904 M
Net income 2020 7 761 M
Debt 2020 13 806 M
Yield 2020 6,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
P/E ratio 2021 7,46x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 63 815 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 222,86  €
Last Close Price 157,96  €
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-27.67%72 228
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-14.88%51 883
CHUBB LIMITED-29.83%49 357
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-22.04%43 265
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.41%24 028
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-42.50%12 517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group