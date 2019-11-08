Log in
Allianz : Is Upbeat on Outlook After 3Q Profit Edged Higher

0
11/08/2019 | 01:30am EST

By Max Bernhard

Allianz SE (ALV.XE) said Friday that third-quarter net profit edged higher and that it now expects full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range.

The German insurer said net profit rose 0.6% to 1.95 billion euros ($2.16 billion) from EUR1.94 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose by 8.1% to EUR33.4 billion, while operating profit edged 0.1% lower to EUR2.98 billion.

Allianz said it now sees 2019 operating profit in the upper half of its target range of between EUR11 billion and EUR12 billion.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 136 B
EBIT 2019 11 889 M
Net income 2019 8 020 M
Debt 2019 22 756 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 93 148 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 230,44  €
Last Close Price 223,80  €
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE27.78%103 131
CHUBB LIMITED17.80%68 968
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP31.90%56 737
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES29.72%52 208
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.88%48 300
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.35.86%22 015
