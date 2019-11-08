Allianz : Is Upbeat on Outlook After 3Q Profit Edged Higher

By Max Bernhard



Allianz SE (ALV.XE) said Friday that third-quarter net profit edged higher and that it now expects full-year operating profit to be in the upper half of its target range.

The German insurer said net profit rose 0.6% to 1.95 billion euros ($2.16 billion) from EUR1.94 billion a year earlier. Revenue rose by 8.1% to EUR33.4 billion, while operating profit edged 0.1% lower to EUR2.98 billion.

Allianz said it now sees 2019 operating profit in the upper half of its target range of between EUR11 billion and EUR12 billion.

