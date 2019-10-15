Log in
ALLIANZ SE

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz : Keppel, Allianz Units Form JV to Buy Stake in Beijing Office Complex

10/15/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

By Justina Lee

A unit of Keppel Corp.'s (BN4.SG) asset-management arm has formed a joint venture with German insurer's Allianz SE real-estate business to acquire a majority stake in a Beijing office complex.

Keppel Capital unit Alpha Investment Partners and Allianz Real Estate will acquire the office complex for 1.3 billion Singapore dollars ($948.6 million), Keppel Corp said Wednesday. The majority stake will be divided between the two, with Alpha holding 38% and Allianz Real Estate 62%.

The office complex is valued at S$1.5 billion and the acquisition is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019, it said. The remaining 15% of the complex will continue to be held by the seller, real-estate developer D&J China.

Write to Justina Lee at justina.lee@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 1.57% 214 Delayed Quote.22.19%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.50% 5.94 End-of-day quote.0.17%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 11 856 M
Net income 2019 8 023 M
Debt 2019 22 484 M
Yield 2019 4,48%
P/E ratio 2019 11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,79x
Capitalization 89 069 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 229,75  €
Last Close Price 213,75  €
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE22.19%96 645
CHUBB LIMITED20.33%70 842
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP32.65%56 333
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES21.78%49 173
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC37.55%47 158
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.31.92%21 395
