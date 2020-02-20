Log in
ALLIANZ SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros

02/20/2020 | 01:50pm EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves on new share buy-back program with a volume of up to 1.5 billion euros

20-Feb-2020 / 19:46 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE has resolved on a new share buy-back program. The volume of such new program will amount to up to 1.5 billion euros. The program shall start in March 2020 and be finalized by December 31, 2020 at latest. Allianz SE will cancel all repurchased shares.
Munich, February 20, 2020

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE


These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianz Group's core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (iv) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (v) persistency levels, (vi) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (vii) interest rate levels, (viii) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (ix) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (x) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xi) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.

No duty to update
The Allianz Group assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.


 

20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
Fax: +49 (0)89 38 00 - 38 99
E-mail: investor.relations@allianz.com
Internet: www.allianz.com
ISIN: DE0008404005
WKN: 840400
Indices: DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 980621

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

980621  20-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 138 B
EBIT 2019 11 728 M
Net income 2019 7 884 M
Debt 2019 22 813 M
Yield 2019 4,11%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,84x
Capitalization 96 415 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 239,43  €
Last Close Price 231,65  €
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE6.07%104 087
CHUBB LIMITED5.49%74 218
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP10.32%65 081
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES7.22%59 793
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-3.74%42 984
BAJAJ FINSERV1.45%21 702
