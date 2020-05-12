Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 09:56:06 am
151.77 EUR   -2.91%
09:45aALLIANZ SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:51aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:36aALLIANZ : Pimco Posts Outflows as Coronavirus Hits Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:45am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.05.2020 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Giulio
Last name(s): Terzariol

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Allianz SE

b) LEI
529900K9B0N5BT694847 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008404005

b) Nature of the transaction
Aquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
156.706265 EUR 324852.09 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
156.706265 EUR 324852.09 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-11; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59639  12.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
09:45aALLIANZ SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:51aALLIANZ SE : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:36aALLIANZ : Pimco Posts Outflows as Coronavirus Hits Results
DJ
07:13aALLIANZ SE : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
06:48aALLIANZ SE : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
06:07aALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
RE
05:31aEUROPE : Defensives, upbeat earnings lift European shares
RE
04:59aALLIANZ SE : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03:17aALLIANZ SE : RBC reiterates its Sell rating
MD
03:16aALLIANZ SE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 10 890 M
Net income 2020 6 783 M
Debt 2020 13 521 M
Yield 2020 6,26%
P/E ratio 2020 9,54x
P/E ratio 2021 7,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 64 357 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 203,56  €
Last Close Price 156,32  €
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-28.42%69 597
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-6.57%52 682
CHUBB LIMITED-34.58%45 962
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-26.64%44 507
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-46.33%23 729
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-40.18%12 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group