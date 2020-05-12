|
Allianz SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/12/2020 | 09:45am EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.05.2020 / 15:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Giulio
|Last name(s):
|Terzariol
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0008404005
b) Nature of the transaction
|Aquisition as own investment of the Members of the Board of Management according to the contract of employment as a Member of the Board of Management
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|156.706265 EUR
|324852.09 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|156.706265 EUR
|324852.09 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|
|Königinstr. 28
|
|80802 München
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
59639 12.05.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|ALLIANZ SE
|-28.42%
|69 597