Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/26/2019 | 11:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.07.2019 / 17:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2019 German: http://www.allianz.com/zwischenbericht English: http://www.allianz.com/interim-report


26.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

847643  26.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=847643&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
