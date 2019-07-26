DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allianz SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Allianz SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



26.07.2019 / 17:03

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2019 German: http://www.allianz.com/zwischenbericht English: http://www.allianz.com/interim-report

26.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

