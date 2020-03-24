Log in
ALLIANZ SE    ALV   DE0008404005

Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

03/24/2020 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

24.03.2020 / 10:06
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from March 16, 2020 to, and including, March 20, 2020 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 492,293 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 6, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date        Number of shares   Average price (EUR)

20.03.2020  492,293        136.7754

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 9, 2020 through, and including, March 20, 2020 amounts to 1,707,249.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).

24.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1005113  24.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1005113&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
