ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
04/20 03:03:21 pm
164.56 EUR   +0.40%
02:35pALLIANZ SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
04/16ALLIANZ : The Fire In AGF's Office
AQ
04/15ALLIANZ SE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

04/20/2020 | 02:35pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares
Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2020 / 20:34
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 20.04.2020

In the period from April 14, 2020 to, and including, April 16, 2020 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 246,399 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 6, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date         Number of shares      Average price (EUR)

14.04.2020    1,000                    168.4874
15.04.2020    5,000                    160.7618
16.04.2020  240,399                  159.6836

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 09, 2020 through, and including, April 16, 2020 amounts to 3,799,786.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).


20.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE
Königinstr. 28
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1024899  20.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1024899&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 140 B
EBIT 2020 11 584 M
Net income 2020 7 436 M
Debt 2020 13 822 M
Yield 2020 6,05%
P/E ratio 2020 9,08x
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 67 695 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 207,96  €
Last Close Price 163,90  €
Spread / Highest target 58,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-24.95%73 653
CHUBB LIMITED-23.69%53 618
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-11.55%49 674
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-23.65%46 703
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-52.27%21 102
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-34.16%14 322
