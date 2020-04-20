Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

Munich, 20.04.2020

In the period from April 14, 2020 to, and including, April 16, 2020 Allianz SE has purchased a number of 246,399 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of March 6, 2020 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)

14.04.2020 1,000 168.4874

15.04.2020 5,000 160.7618

16.04.2020 240,399 159.6836

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since March 09, 2020 through, and including, April 16, 2020 amounts to 3,799,786.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE (www.allianz.com).