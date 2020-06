By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's National Pension Service and German insurance giant Allianz Group have agreed to launch a $2.3 billion joint venture for real-estate investments.

The joint venture aims to invest in real estate in Australia and high-growth Asian countries, including China, Japan and Singapore, the Korean pension fund said in a statement.

The Korean pension fund and Allianz will each own a 50% stake in the joint venture, it said.

