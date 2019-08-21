Allianz : X co-leads 99.co's Series B funding round

'Property, being the largest asset class in the Southeast Asian market, presents a valuable growth opportunity to Allianz entities in the region,' said Carsten Middendorf, Investment Director at Allianz X. 'With this investment, we look forward to helping 99.co maintain its position as a leading property platform and developing a strong strategic partnership in the long term.'

Allianz X invests in digital companies that are part of the ecosystems related to insurance. Asia-headquartered BIMA, Gojek and Halodoc are Allianz X portfolio companies.

'The PropTech segment is a key ecosystem for future growth. We look forward to co-creating and distributing innovative, digital-first insurance products and services via the 99.co platform,' added Peter Van Zyl, President Director & CEO of Allianz Utama Indonesia. 'Our partnership is aligned with the wider Allianz Asia Pacific strategy and enables us to address emergent and mass customer segments currently underserved by insurance.'