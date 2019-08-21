Log in
Allianz : X co-leads 99.co's Series B funding round

08/21/2019 | 07:23am EDT

'Property, being the largest asset class in the Southeast Asian market, presents a valuable growth opportunity to Allianz entities in the region,' said Carsten Middendorf, Investment Director at Allianz X. 'With this investment, we look forward to helping 99.co maintain its position as a leading property platform and developing a strong strategic partnership in the long term.'

Allianz X invests in digital companies that are part of the ecosystems related to insurance. Asia-headquartered BIMA, Gojek and Halodoc are Allianz X portfolio companies.

'The PropTech segment is a key ecosystem for future growth. We look forward to co-creating and distributing innovative, digital-first insurance products and services via the 99.co platform,' added Peter Van Zyl, President Director & CEO of Allianz Utama Indonesia. 'Our partnership is aligned with the wider Allianz Asia Pacific strategy and enables us to address emergent and mass customer segments currently underserved by insurance.'

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 11:22:12 UTC
