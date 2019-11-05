Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University report: Flying has never been safer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 05:30am EST

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) is a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group. We provide risk consultancy, Property-Casualty insurance solutions and alternative risk transfer for a wide spectrum of commercial, corporate and specialty risks across 12 dedicated lines of business.

Our customers are as diverse as business can be, ranging from Fortune Global 500 companies to small businesses, and private individuals. Among them are not only the world's largest consumer brands, tech companies and the global aviation and shipping industry, but also wineries, satellite operators or Hollywood film productions. They all look to AGCS for smart answers to their largest and most complex risks in a dynamic, multinational business environment and trust us to deliver an outstanding claims experience.

Worldwide, AGCS operates with its own teams in 34 countries and through the Allianz Group network and partners in over 200 countries and territories, employing over 4,400 people. As one of the largest Property-Casualty units of Allianz Group, we are backed by strong and stable financial ratings. In 2018, AGCS generated a total of 8.2 billion euros gross premium globally.

Disclaimer

Allianz SE published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:29:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
05:30aALLIANZ AND EMBRY-RIDDLE AERONAUTICA : Flying has never been safer
PU
11/01ALLIANZ : Lawyer Accuses Judge of Bias in Case Against AGF Malami
AQ
10/30TAX ASSESSMENT : Court fixes Jan. 30, 2020 for MTN's suit against AGF
AQ
10/30ALLIANZ : Lanka signs MOU with All Island School Children's Transport Associatio..
AQ
10/30ALLIANZ SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
10/30ALLIANZ : Again, MTN Denies Tax Fraud, Files 9,100-Page Document On N3bn Suit Ag..
AQ
10/30IPPIS : FG warns ASUU October enrolment deadline sacrosanct
AQ
10/29ALLIANZ : Tax Assessment - Court Fixes Jan 30, 2020 for MTN's Suit Against AGF
AQ
10/29ALLIANZ : Court Adjourns MTN Suit Accusing Nigerian Govt of 'Malicious' Taxation
AQ
10/29WORLD IN 2040 : Home smart home
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 136 B
EBIT 2019 11 892 M
Net income 2019 8 020 M
Debt 2019 22 756 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 92 420 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 230,44  €
Last Close Price 222,05  €
Spread / Highest target 17,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE26.78%102 975
CHUBB LIMITED14.35%66 947
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP32.51%57 247
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES28.76%51 824
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC39.38%47 786
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.29.40%20 802
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group