Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Allianz in talks for China insurance asset management licence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:35am EDT
The logo of Allianz is seen in Paris

Allianz is in talks with Chinese regulators for a licence as the German insurer looks to eventually offer broad asset management services in the world's second-largest economy.

Discussions for a licence to manage its own assets in China are at an early stage, Solmaz Altin, its chief executive in Asia, told Reuters, adding he hoped to launch the business in the first half of 2021.

Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub faces some uncertainty with the United States moving to eliminate its special status after Beijing announced it would impose a new national security law there.

"It is simply too early to tell what the Hong Kong situation will mean for our existing business or any future business," Altin said.

"We very much hope that reason will prevail and that we can continue to do business in Hong Kong in a very positive way internationally," he said.

Altin said Allianz aimed to boost annual revenue growth in Asia by up to 20% through 2025.

"We are doubling down on Asia, and we will not stop because of the virus," he said. "We are actually opening up new businesses (in Asia)."

Its revenue in Asia, where it has a presence in 14 countries, grew 104% in 2019.

Allianz CEO Oliver Baete has said fund management in China may hold more potential than the insurance business.

The insurer also plans to enter the Vietnam property and casualty market next year, perhaps with a minority equity partner, and is in talks with the regulator, Altin said.

Globally, Allianz oversees assets of more than 2 trillion euros for itself and third parties under the PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors brands.

In China, state-owned China Life manages Allianz assets including life and non-life insurance joint ventures.

Allianz CEO Oliver Baete has said fund management in China may hold more potential than the insurance business.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt, Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Alexander Huebner in Munich; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
05:35aAllianz in talks for China insurance asset management licence
RE
06/04ALLIANZ : Real Estate sees Asian assets rising to 10-15% of global AUM
RE
06/04ALLIANZ : Kidnapping - AGF Takes Over Trial of Wadume, 19 Others
AQ
06/03EUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
06/03EUROPE : European shares rally on improving data, insurers jump
RE
06/03Prudent for EU insurers to suspend dividends - watchdog
RE
06/03France's AXA spurns EU regulators' plea to halt dividends
RE
06/03ALLIANZ SE : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/30GOVERNORS TO BUHARI : why Executive Order 10 can't stand
AQ
05/29ALLIANZ : Governors, AGF to discuss Executive Order 10
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 144 B 163 B 163 B
Net income 2020 6 507 M 7 398 M 7 398 M
Net Debt 2020 20 915 M 23 778 M 23 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Yield 2020 5,23%
Capitalization 76 460 M 86 611 M 86 928 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 200,67 €
Last Close Price 185,72 €
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-14.96%86 611
CHUBB LIMITED-13.57%60 721
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.96%55 025
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-13.70%53 350
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-31.40%30 326
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-27.14%15 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group