ALLIANZ SE

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
Allianz : second-quarter profit up 13.5%, better than expected; confirms 2019 target

08/02/2019 | 01:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company building in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Friday posted a better-than-expected 13.5% rise in net profit in the second quarter from a year earlier and confirmed its full-year profit target.

Net profit of 2.265 billion euros (£2.08 billion) compared with the 2.03 billion euro profit forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll and is up from 1.995 billion euros a year ago.

Results were helped by a one-off effect in Allianz's life and health division, namely the deferring of expenses incurred for new or renewed policies in the U.S.

"Our half-year results testify that Allianz is on track to achieve its full-year targets," Chief Executive Oliver Baete said.

For 2019, Allianz confirmed it was aiming for operating profit of 11.5 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.

Allianz's combined ratio in its property and casualty division, a key measure of profitability, was 94.3% in the second quarter, little changed from a year earlier. Readings below 100 indicate profitability.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Riham Alkousaa and Michelle Martin)

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 134 B
EBIT 2019 11 886 M
Net income 2019 7 931 M
Debt 2019 22 492 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,82x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 87 257 M
