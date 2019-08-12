EU rural-urban income divide: The story untold

What is the situation at the nation level? Are different countries in Europe becoming more equal in terms of income? Seems so.

Countries with lower GDP per capita levels - mainly Eastern and central European countries - show significantly higher annual growth. The result is that all new member countries, except Cyprus, improved their position relative to the EU average.

Romania and Slovakia particularly stood out, driven by their urban centers.

It was the opposite for most of the old EU members, with Greece and Italy being the worst off. Italy, the land that gave us gastronomic delights and high fashion, actually went below the EU average.

Only Germany and Denmark, by a razor-thin margin, and Ireland, by a huge margin, improved their position since the euro was introduced.

The takeaways? One, new EU members are gaining ground while old members are mostly slipping. Two, the price for central and eastern European countries catching up is higher income gap between urban areas and others.

