ALLIANZ SE

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses during pandemic

04/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Insurers and reinsurers in the European Union should temporarily suspend all dividends and buybacks, and consider postponing bonuses to ensure continuity in services during the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc's insurance regulator said on Thursday.

The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said these suspensions should be reviewed as the financial and economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -1.42% 151.46 Delayed Quote.-29.65%
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 1.94% 12.33 Delayed Quote.-32.54%
AXA -0.68% 14.634 Real-time Quote.-41.32%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.61% 942.6 Delayed Quote.-34.55%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 139 B
EBIT 2020 11 796 M
Net income 2020 7 580 M
Debt 2020 13 822 M
Yield 2020 6,50%
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
P/E ratio 2021 7,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,59x
Capitalization 63 658 M
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 212,36  €
Last Close Price 153,64  €
Spread / Highest target 69,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-29.65%71 429
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-16.87%52 767
CHUBB LIMITED-33.08%50 474
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-22.39%43 567
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-57.90%21 180
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-44.94%12 625
Categories
