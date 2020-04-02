EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses during pandemic
0
04/02/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
Insurers and reinsurers in the European Union should temporarily suspend all dividends and buybacks, and consider postponing bonuses to ensure continuity in services during the coronavirus pandemic, the bloc's insurance regulator said on Thursday.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said these suspensions should be reviewed as the financial and economic impact of COVID-19 becomes clearer.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)