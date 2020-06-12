Log in
ALLIANZ SE

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report
06/12 12:20:18 pm
178.74 EUR   +0.29%
11:52aGerman insurers propose multi-billion euro pandemic fund
RE
10:03aALLIANZ : Reps demand details on Fed Govt's
AQ
08:19aALLIANZ : Malami to inaugurate committee to address rising cases of rape, sexual assault
AQ
German insurers propose multi-billion euro pandemic fund

06/12/2020 | 11:52am EDT

German insurers are putting together plans for a multi-billion euro public-private fund to help companies deal with business interruptions from future pandemics, according to an industry paper.

Competitors in the United States and throughout Europe are also in talks with governments to find ways to insure future outbreaks.

In Germany, a working group of the nation's major insurers released an initial discussion paper on Friday, which determined that the fund needs to have a volume of more than 10 billion euros (£9 billion).

The pot would serve as "a quick liquidity help" until government emergency measures could be hammered out.

It would be financed by contributions from potentially affected businesses and insurance companies, as well as through catastrophe bonds and government coffers.

Insurers outlined two possible models. One would be obligatory with flat-rate contributions, while the second would be voluntary and contributions would be based on the companies' payout goals.

The GDV insurance lobby is coordinating the effort.

The paper was first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Michelle Martin, Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -0.08% 178.08 Delayed Quote.-18.40%
HANNOVER RÜCK SE -1.47% 154.7 Delayed Quote.-8.88%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG -0.88% 224.7 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
Financials
Sales 2020 143 B 162 B 162 B
Net income 2020 6 536 M 7 387 M 7 387 M
Net Debt 2020 20 915 M 23 639 M 23 639 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
Yield 2020 5,44%
Capitalization 73 373 M 83 549 M 82 927 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 147 268
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE-18.40%83 549
CHUBB LIMITED-21.98%54 813
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-1.16%52 753
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-18.06%51 653
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-38.42%27 225
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.-35.68%13 997
