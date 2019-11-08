Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Allianz SE    ALV   DE0008404005

ALLIANZ SE

(ALV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Norway wealth fund resumes work on blacklisting worst greenhouse gas emitters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Deputy governor of the Norwegian central bank Matsen poses for a picture at the banks headquarters in Oslo

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund, the world's largest, will resume its work on blacklisting greenhouse gas emitters, a senior official told Reuters, which could lead the fund to divest investments in one or more oil, steel or cement multinationals.

The fund is forbidden by parliament from investing in companies that produce nuclear weapons, landmines, or tobacco, among other criteria.

Carbon emissions became a criterion for exclusion in 2016, and in 2017 the Council on Ethics, the fund's ethics watchdog, recommended "a small handful" of oil, steel or cement companies be excluded for emitting too much greenhouse gas

Since then, recommendations had been under review by the board of the central bank, which oversees the fund, but a decision has been delayed several times.

In November 2018, the bank said it needed clarification from the finance ministry as to what corporate behaviour would be considered grounds for exclusion.

The bank has now received the necessary clarification and the Council on Ethics is revising its earlier list of companies to consider, said Egil Matsen, the deputy central bank chief in charge of supervising the fund.

"My expectation is that we will have it in the next months," Matsen said on Friday. "It is a challenging criterion, but I do expect that we will be able to make those decisions when we do receive this revised assessment from the Council."

The exclusion work is separate from a plan to divest out of companies solely dedicated to oil and gas production and exploration, implemented to shield itself from a long-term decline in oil prices.

The fund has for years been a leader in excluding companies on ethical consideration and could encourage other international investors to do the same.

The Norwegian parliament's decision in 2015 to make the fund divest from companies that derive 30% or more of its revenues from thermal coal has led other international investors to follow suit, among them the insurer Allianz.

Graphic: Largest sovereign wealth funds - http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GULF-QATAR-QIA/010041PS3P9/index.html

(Editing by Larry King)

By Gwladys Fouche
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.00% 220.65 Delayed Quote.27.78%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.91% 61.2 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WTI -1.42% 56.13 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ALLIANZ SE
06:43aNorway wealth fund resumes work on blacklisting worst greenhouse gas emitters
RE
06:06aALLIANZ : Anti-Corruption - Nigerian States, LGs to Forfeit 30 Percent of Recove..
AQ
05:55aALLIANZ SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:14aALLIANZ : Asset Recovery - States, LGAs to Pay Govt 30% of Recovered Properties'..
AQ
01:54aALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quart..
RE
01:30aALLIANZ : Is Upbeat on Outlook After 3Q Profit Edged Higher
DJ
01:00aALLIANZ SE : Allianz reports strong operating profit of 3.0 billion euros in 3Q ..
EQ
11/06ALLIANZ : Invests in China's Taikang Life Insurance
DJ
11/05ALLIANZ SE : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 136 B
EBIT 2019 11 889 M
Net income 2019 8 020 M
Debt 2019 22 756 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
Capitalization 93 148 M
Chart ALLIANZ SE
Duration : Period :
Allianz SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZ SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 230,44  €
Last Close Price 223,80  €
Spread / Highest target 16,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Bäte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Diekmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christof Mascher Chief Operating Officer
Giulio Terzariol CFO, Head-Finance, Controlling & Risk
Gabriele Burkhardt-Berg Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZ SE27.78%103 131
CHUBB LIMITED17.80%68 968
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP31.90%56 737
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES29.72%52 208
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC40.88%48 300
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC.35.86%22 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group