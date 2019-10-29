World in 2040: Home smart home

Too expensive to build a home? Get a printed one instead. This is not a joke, it's a not-so-distant possibility.

Advances in 3D-printing technology might make it possible to have home parts 'printed' on site in the future, predicts Ray. Robotic construction workers will then assemble these homes, slashing both costs and time involved in construction. The result could be a 60 percent reduction in the price of homes.

Forget about waiting months and years to move in. Two weeks might be all the wait needed for a home to be occupation-ready.

Even if 3D-printers don't quite take over the construction industry by 2040, robot workers definitely will, believes Ray. Robotic bricklayers, plasterers, laborers and diggers are already being tested and the results are promising.

The next-gen home will be smart enough to 'sense' your needs, thanks to the sensors and network connections that will be built into walls and floors.

According to Ray, broadband internet and cellular smartphone network technology will merge into a superfast wireless network. Hello, 7G.

Expected to be the world standard for wireless communication technology by 2040, 7G will be at least 100,000 times faster than the upcoming 5G technology. It will enable instant creation of multi-sensory, virtual reality environments, which will feel as real as the physical world.

Ray believes that newly-built homes equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotic and sensor technologies will be preferred by millennials and the digital-native generations after them. This will cool the prices of legacy homes, which will have to be retrofitted with smart technologies, especially those related to energy.

The reality of real estate is about to change going forward.