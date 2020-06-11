AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence Opportunities Fund : & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Public Call

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”), the investment manager of the AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: AIO) announces that on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00pm ET, it will hold a public call to discuss the Fund. The call is open to the public and will cover the Fund’s investment strategy and the performance of the portfolio’s underlying asset classes.

The access information for the public call is provided below.

Date: June 17, 2020 at 2:00pm ET Register Here

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund’s investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund’s shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors is a leading active asset manager with over 780 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and managing $560 billion in assets for individuals, families and institutions.

Active is the most important word in our vocabulary. Active is how we create and share value with clients. We believe in solving, not selling, and in adding value beyond pure economic gain. We invest for the long term, employing our innovative investment expertise and global resources. Our goal is to ensure a superior experience for our clients, wherever they are based and whatever their investment needs.

Active is: Allianz Global Investors

Data as of March 31, 2020

Disclaimer

The Fund is a diversified, limited-term, registered, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objective, and you could lose all of your investment in the Fund. Shares of closed-end investment companies, such as the Fund, usually trade on a national stock exchange, and these shares frequently trade at a significant discount from their NAV, which may increase risk of loss for investors.

It is expected that all of the Fund’s debt instruments and a substantial portion of its convertible securities will initially consist of securities that are, at the time of investment, rated below investment grade or securities that are unrated but determined by the Fund’s investment manager to be of comparable quality (sometimes referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). Because of the risks associated with investing in high yield securities and other risks associated with the Fund’s principal investment strategies, including, without limitation, limited term and tender offer risks and risks associated with artificial intelligence-related companies, an investment in the Fund involves a high degree of risk and should be considered speculative. Investors should consider their investment goals, time horizons and risk tolerance before investing in the Fund. An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors, and the Fund is not intended to be a complete investment program. Although to date it has not added leverage, the Fund may add leverage to its portfolio by issuing preferred shares, borrowing money, issuing debt securities or entering into transactions akin to borrowings (such as reverse repurchase agreements and applicable derivatives transactions). Leverage is a speculative technique and any use of leverage would involve special risks and costs.

Convertible securities generally offer lower interest or dividend yields than non-convertible debt securities of similar quality. The market values of convertible securities tend to decline as interest rates increase and, conversely, to increase as interest rates decline. Investments in debt securities typically decline in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investments in lower rated and unrated securities present a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher rated securities. Instruments of below investment grade quality are regarded as having predominantly speculative characteristics with respect to capacity to pay interest and to repay principal, and are commonly referred to as “high yield” securities or “junk bonds.” Secured loans provide lenders with an interest in underlying collateral that is intended to reduce the risk of loss in bankruptcy or bankruptcy-like scenarios. However, there can be no assurance the liquidation of such collateral would satisfy an issuer’s obligation to the Fund in the event of issuer default or that such collateral could be readily liquidated under such circumstances.

Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, fees and expenses carefully before investing. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective or be able to structure its investment portfolio as anticipated. For more information about the Fund, please call 1 800 926 4456.

This document is not an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sales of securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material may include statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” under the U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, projections, estimates and information about possible or future results related to the Fund, market or regulatory developments. The views expressed herein are for informational purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance or economic results and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the views expressed herein. The views expressed herein are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market, or other conditions and the Fund undertakes no obligation to update the views expressed herein. While we have gathered this information from sources believed to be reliable, the Fund cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information provided. The views expressed herein do not constitute a recommendation by AllianzGI U.S. to buy, sell or hold any security. The views expressed herein (including any forward-looking statement) may not be relied upon as investment advice or as an indication of the Fund’s trading intent. Information included herein is not an indication of the Fund’s future portfolio composition or the extent to which the Fund may utilize leverage.

