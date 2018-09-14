AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund : Announces the Offering of $100.0 Million of 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC (“AllianzGI U.S.”), the investment manager of AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV) announced today the pricing of an offering of 4.0 million 5.625% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (the “Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares”) with an aggregate liquidation value of $100.0 million. The offering is expected to close on Thursday, September 20, 2018, subject to various terms and conditions. Wells Fargo Securities, UBS Investment Bank and Morgan Stanley are acting as underwriters for the placement on a firm commitment basis.

The Fund expects to use all or substantially all of the proceeds from the offering to refinance existing leverage.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares are perpetual, non-callable for five years, and have a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share. Dividends are to be paid at an annual rate of 5.625% and are expected to be paid in cash on a quarterly basis, beginning October 1, 2018, with the first such payment pro-rated from the date of issuance. The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares have received a long-term rating of “AAA” from Fitch Ratings.

The Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares are expected to commence trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “NCV PR A” within thirty days of the date of issuance.

AllianzGI U.S., an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Funds’ investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund’s daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price for its common shares, net asset value per common share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance are available at https://us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Funds’ shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

