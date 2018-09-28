AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2018

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: ACV), a diversified closed-end management investment company which provides total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2018.

At July 31, 2018 2017 Net Assets (a) $241,310,748 $230,148,932 Common Shares Outstanding 10,281,421 10,274,970 Net Asset Value ("NAV") $23.47 $22.40 Market Price $24.09 $21.62 Premium (Discount) to NAV 2.64% (3.48)% Undistributed Ordinary Income Per Common Share (b) $1.6207 $0.6569 Quarter ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net Investment Income (c) $460,338 $651,533 Per Share (c)(d) $0.04 $0.06 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c) $13,454,647 $7,880,191 Per Share (c) $1.31 $0.77 Six Months ended July 31, 2018 2017 Net Investment Income (c) $1,138,272 $1,742,661 Per Share (c)(d) $0.11 $0.17 Net Realized and Change in Unrealized Gain (c) $4,936,689 $16,852,743 Per Share (c) $0.48 $1.64

(a) Net assets are inclusive of Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares of $30 million. (b) Since the Fund's net earning rates fluctuate from month to month, there will be periods when the Fund may over-earn or under-earn its monthly dividend rate. This fluctuation will have the effect of adding to or subtracting from the Fund's undistributed ordinary income balance. Fund management analyzes the current and projected net earning rates prior to recommending dividend amounts to the Fund's Board of Trustees for declaration. There can be no assurance that the monthly dividend rate will remain at its current level or that the undistributed ordinary income balance, if any, will be sufficient to cover any shortfall in earnings to meet the current dividend rate. The undistributed ordinary income balance is exclusive of market premium amortization on corporate bonds in accordance with federal income tax treatment. The undistributed ordinary income balance includes realized gain (loss) on the sale of contingent debt and Section 305 sales adjustments for accrual of deemed dividends from investments in convertible debt, in accordance with federal income tax treatment. (c) Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2018 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $86,817 ($0.01 per common share) and $183,050 ($0.02 per common share), respectively. Net Investment Income for the fiscal quarter and six months ended July 31, 2017 includes market premium amortization on corporate bonds of $114,885 ($0.01 per common share) and $229,679 ($0.02 per common share), respectively. For tax purposes, the Fund has elected not to amortize market premium on corporate bonds. (d) Calculated on average common shares outstanding.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Allianz Asset Management of America L.P., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Fund's daily New York Stock Exchange closing market price, NAV, as well as other information, is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfunds or by calling the Fund's shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.

