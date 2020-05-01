AllianzGI Diversified Income nvertible Fund : Monthly Dividend Press Release for AIO, ACV, CBH, NCV, & NCZ - Press Release - May 2020

NEWS RELEASE

For Information on Allianz Closed-End Funds:

Financial Advisors: (800) 926-4456

Shareholders: (800) 254-5197

Media Relations: (212) 739-3172

ALLIANZGI ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & TECHNOLOGY OPPORTUNITIES FUND

ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND

ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME FUND II

ALLIANZGI CONVERTIBLE & INCOME 2024 TARGET TERM FUND

ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND

DECLARE MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS

NEW YORK, NY - May 1, 2020 - The Boards of Trustees of AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), AllianzGI Convertible

Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), and AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV) (each a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") announced today that they have declared the following distributions on the Funds' common shares:

Per Common Share

The distributions will be payable on June 1, 2020 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of May 8, 2020.

The actual composition and character of the distributions stated above and future distributions of each Fund may be materially different from the composition or character of such distributions that existed at the time of this press release and may be comprised of net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Such factors include the varied nature of each Fund's investments and the performance of those investments, and that the ultimate characterization of each Fund's distribution cannot finally be determined until the end of each Fund's fiscal year, resulting in the possibility of a return of capital if any Fund makes total distributions in an amount that exceeds its net investment income and net realized capital gains during its fiscal year. Additional information as applicable regarding the composition of the distributions will be made available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfundsafter the payable date. As a result of the foregoing and other factors, no assurance can be given as to the actual composition or character of each Fund's distribution at the time of this press release and neither the Funds, Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC ("AllianzGI U.S."), nor any of its trustees, members, officers or employees assumes responsibility for such statements.

This notice should not be used to prepare tax returns. In January 2021, Form 1099-DIV (or substitute Form 1099-DIV) will be sent to shareholders and will state the aggregate amount and tax characteristics of distributions for the 2020 calendar year.

Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of PFP Holdings, Inc., serves as the Fund's investment manager and is a member of Munich-based Allianz Group.

The Funds' daily New York Stock Exchange closing market prices, net asset values per share, as well as other information, including updated portfolio statistics and performance is available at us.allianzgi.com/closedendfundsor by calling the Funds' shareholder servicing agent at (800) 254-5197.