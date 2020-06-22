Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund    ACV

ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIB

(ACV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AllianzGI Diversified Income nvertible Fund : Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS FOR ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND

(As of Apr 30, 2020)

The Fund is a closed-end exchange traded management investment company. This material is presented only to provide information and is not intended for trading purposes. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. Investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in each closed-end fund prospectus used in its initial public offering, as revised by subsequent shareholder reports. Holdings are subject to change daily.

Funds are managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. This update is produced by Allianz Global Investors Distributors LLC.

998037

A Word About Risk: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Holdings are subject to change daily. Funds that invest in convertibles may have to convert before they would otherwise, which may have an adverse effect on the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. High-yield convertibles and other high yield fixed-income securities typically have a lower credit rating than other securities and generally involve a greater risk to principal than higher rated securities. Rising interest rates may negatively impact convertibles and other fixed-income securities. The impact may be greater with longer-duration bonds. The market for certain securities may become illiquid, which could prevent the Fund from purchasing or selling these securities at an advantageous time or price and possibly delay redemptions of Fund shares. Holdings are subject to market risk, the risk that the price of a security may decline due to general market conditions which are not specifically related to a particular company. The use of leverage may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it may not be advantageous to do so to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. This may cause a Fund to be more volatile, which may increase the risk of investment loss. This Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. Use of these instruments may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity risk (the risk that illiquid securities may not be able to be sold at an advantageous time or price), interest rate risk (the risk that the value of fixed-income securities will decline if interest rates rise), market risk (the risk that the market price of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably), credit risk (the risk that the counterparty to a derivatives contract, repurchase agreement or a loan of portfolio securities, may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal and/or interest payments, or to otherwise honor its obligations), management risk (the risk that investment management decisions may not produce the desired results) and the risk that a fund could not close out a position when it would be most advantageous to do so. Portfolios investing in derivatives could lose more than the principal amount invested in those instruments.

% of

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Number of Shares

Price

Market Value

MarketValue

FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO

0.00

05/01/2020

17,256,000.000

100.0000

17,256,000.00

5.08

MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC

1.63

02/15/2027

3,610,000.000

125.2180

4,520,369.80

1.33

BROADCOM INC

4,060.000

1,017.4400

4,130,806.40

1.22

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

2,910.000

1,382.4000

4,022,784.00

1.18

MICROSOFT CORP

19,675.000

179.2100

3,525,956.75

1.04

DANAHER CORP

2,880.000

1,189.1200

3,424,665.60

1.01

AMAZON.COM INC

1,375.000

2,474.0000

3,401,750.00

1.00

APPLE INC

11,200.000

293.8000

3,290,560.00

0.97

WELLS FARGO + COMPANY

2,340.000

1,398.8400

3,273,285.60

0.96

NEXTERA ENERGY INC

75,415.000

43.1900

3,257,173.85

0.96

CROWN CASTLE INTL CORP

2,280.000

1,393.0000

3,176,040.00

0.93

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Number of Shares

Price

Market Value

MarketValue

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC

0.13

05/01/2025

2,665,000.000

119.1717

3,175,926.04

0.93

RINGCENTRAL INC

0.01

03/01/2025

3,275,000.000

96.9478

3,175,040.94

0.93

INSULET CORPORATION

0.38

09/01/2026

2,815,000.000

112.6875

3,172,153.13

0.93

SNAP INC

0.75

08/01/2026

3,035,000.000

103.8240

3,151,057.52

0.93

DEXCOM INC

0.75

12/01/2023

1,445,000.000

210.8921

3,047,390.92

0.90

TESLA INC

1.25

03/01/2021

1,375,000.000

220.9889

3,038,597.69

0.89

ALPHABET INC CL A

2,250.000

1,346.7000

3,030,075.00

0.89

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC

0.50

12/15/2026

2,855,000.000

106.0860

3,028,755.79

0.89

SERVICENOW INC

06/01/2022

1,035,000.000

262.6398

2,718,321.47

0.80

TESLA INC

2.00

05/15/2024

1,020,000.000

259.4550

2,646,441.00

0.78

EXACT SCIENCES CORP

0.38

03/15/2027

2,700,000.000

97.5615

2,634,161.72

0.78

VISA INC CLASS A SHARES

14,200.000

178.7200

2,537,824.00

0.75

ATLASSIAN INC

0.63

05/01/2023

1,300,000.000

194.3659

2,526,756.70

0.74

BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL

0.60

08/01/2024

2,290,000.000

107.4871

2,461,454.89

0.72

SPLUNK INC

1.13

09/15/2025

2,095,000.000

117.2712

2,456,831.62

0.72

OKTA INC

0.13

09/01/2025

2,280,000.000

106.0795

2,418,612.74

0.71

FACEBOOK INC CLASS A

11,800.000

204.7100

2,415,578.00

0.71

MONGODB INC

0.25

01/15/2026

2,280,000.000

104.9179

2,392,128.12

0.70

VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC

1.00

03/01/2024

2,030,000.000

112.5625

2,285,018.75

0.67

REPLIGEN CORP

0.38

07/15/2024

1,860,000.000

119.3175

2,219,305.07

0.65

ZILLOW GROUP INC

1.38

09/01/2026

1,875,000.000

117.5156

2,203,417.50

0.65

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA

0.13

01/01/2023

1,985,000.000

107.3632

2,131,159.52

0.63

DISH NETWORK CORP

3.38

08/15/2026

2,600,000.000

81.3100

2,114,060.00

0.62

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC

6,700.000

292.4700

1,959,549.00

0.58

GCI LIBERTY INC

1.75

09/30/2046

1,415,000.000

138.3179

1,957,198.92

0.58

DOCUSIGN INC

0.50

09/15/2023

1,230,000.000

156.3100

1,922,613.00

0.57

ANTHEM INC

2.75

10/15/2042

490,000.000

391.5600

1,918,644.00

0.56

EVERBRIDGE INC

0.13

12/15/2024

1,620,000.000

118.3845

1,917,829.00

0.56

EQT CORP

1.75

05/01/2026

1,695,000.000

112.3500

1,904,332.50

0.56

SQUARE INC

0.50

05/15/2023

1,690,000.000

112.6250

1,903,362.50

0.56

IAC FINANCECO 2 INC

0.88

06/15/2026

1,845,000.000

102.6875

1,894,584.38

0.56

ALLERGAN PLC

10,000.000

187.3400

1,873,400.00

0.55

PROOFPOINT INC

0.25

08/15/2024

1,800,000.000

104.0471

1,872,848.68

0.55

COUPA SOFTWARE INC

0.13

06/15/2025

1,455,000.000

127.6544

1,857,371.52

0.55

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP

2.75

12/01/2049

1,975,000.000

93.6958

1,850,492.37

0.54

CHEGG INC

0.13

03/15/2025

1,750,000.000

105.4147

1,844,757.65

0.54

HORIZON PHARMA INV LTD

2.50

03/15/2022

1,385,000.000

131.8125

1,825,603.13

0.54

ZYNGA INC

0.25

06/01/2024

1,625,000.000

111.5625

1,812,890.63

0.53

NETFLIX INC

4,300.000

419.8500

1,805,355.00

0.53

NVIDIA CORP

6,100.000

292.2800

1,782,908.00

0.52

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES

1.50

04/01/2025

1,870,000.000

94.8100

1,772,947.00

0.52

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Number of Shares

Price

Market Value

MarketValue

SEMPRA ENERGY

17,215.000

102.3100

1,761,266.65

0.52

ETSY INC

0.13

10/01/2026

1,695,000.000

101.8227

1,725,893.95

0.51

PEGASYSTEMS INC

0.75

03/01/2025

1,740,000.000

97.1789

1,690,912.60

0.50

BANDWIDTH INC

0.25

03/01/2026

1,540,000.000

109.6151

1,688,072.60

0.50

INPHI CORP

0.75

04/15/2025

1,575,000.000

105.7380

1,665,373.50

0.49

MASTERCARD INC A

6,050.000

274.9700

1,663,568.50

0.49

INSMED INC

1.75

01/15/2025

1,755,000.000

94.3750

1,656,281.25

0.49

ENPHASE ENERGY INC

0.25

03/01/2025

1,780,000.000

91.6819

1,631,937.94

0.48

CREE INC

1.75

05/01/2026

1,410,000.000

114.4383

1,613,580.03

0.47

BURLINGTON STORES INC

2.25

04/15/2025

1,480,000.000

106.4695

1,575,748.82

0.46

HOME DEPOT INC

7,000.000

219.8300

1,538,810.00

0.45

SALESFORCE.COM INC

9,500.000

161.9500

1,538,525.00

0.45

ADOBE INC

4,350.000

353.6400

1,538,334.00

0.45

NATERA INC

2.25

05/01/2027

1,280,000.000

119.1371

1,524,955.30

0.45

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

4,525.000

334.6800

1,514,427.00

0.45

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR

4.38

05/05/2022

1,670,000.000

90.2294

1,506,830.98

0.44

COMMUNITY CHOICE FIN ISS

9.00

06/15/2023

1,500,000.000

100.3150

1,504,725.00

0.44

SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS IN

2.25

02/15/2026

1,700,000.000

88.3750

1,502,375.00

0.44

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS IN

1.25

12/01/2024

1,300,000.000

114.9638

1,494,529.19

0.44

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO

1.25

05/01/2025

1,340,000.000

110.8662

1,485,607.08

0.44

LIBERTY MEDIA CORP

1.38

10/15/2023

1,405,000.000

104.7516

1,471,760.09

0.43

VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP

1.75

06/01/2024

1,600,000.000

90.1447

1,442,314.62

0.42

CHART INDUSTRIES INC

1.00

11/15/2024

1,550,000.000

89.9693

1,394,524.29

0.41

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC

0.75

05/01/2025

1,215,000.000

113.3301

1,376,960.72

0.41

SERVICENOW INC

3,900.000

351.5400

1,371,006.00

0.40

ASSURANT INC

12,585.000

107.1000

1,347,853.50

0.40

CNX RESOURCES CORP

2.25

05/01/2026

1,335,000.000

100.9280

1,347,389.25

0.40

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC

5,300.000

251.2000

1,331,360.00

0.39

PTC THERAPEUTICS INC

3.00

08/15/2022

1,150,000.000

115.4546

1,327,727.67

0.39

AVANTOR INC

22,645.000

57.5800

1,303,899.10

0.38

TERADYNE INC

1.25

12/15/2023

630,000.000

204.1525

1,286,161.03

0.38

FTI CONSULTING INC

2.00

08/15/2023

925,000.000

138.6347

1,282,370.86

0.38

KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS

3.00

10/15/2025

770,000.000

165.2960

1,272,779.12

0.37

WORKDAY INC

0.25

10/01/2022

1,035,000.000

122.8285

1,271,274.98

0.37

I3 VERTICALS LLC

1.00

02/15/2025

1,470,000.000

86.3323

1,269,084.34

0.37

NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES

2.63

03/01/2025

1,295,000.000

97.0580

1,256,900.63

0.37

TELADOC HEALTH INC

1.38

05/15/2025

405,000.000

309.3056

1,252,687.64

0.37

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC

0.50

04/15/2025

1,125,000.000

111.2826

1,251,928.83

0.37

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP

4,100.000

303.0000

1,242,300.00

0.37

FISERV INC

12,000.000

103.0600

1,236,720.00

0.36

CALLAWAY GOLF CO

2.75

05/01/2026

1,180,000.000

103.9545

1,226,663.10

0.36

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Number of Shares

Price

Market Value

MarketValue

MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC

25,300.000

47.8900

1,211,617.00

0.36

BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO

19,900.000

60.8100

1,210,119.00

0.36

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

23,000.000

52.3900

1,204,970.00

0.35

PEPSICO INC

9,000.000

132.2900

1,190,610.00

0.35

PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC

9,600.000

123.0000

1,180,800.00

0.35

ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC

25,660.000

46.0000

1,180,360.00

0.35

FORTIVE CORPORATION

1,395.000

829.7800

1,157,543.10

0.34

NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS

1.25

04/01/2025

955,000.000

121.0000

1,155,550.00

0.34

INFINERA CORP

2.13

09/01/2024

1,265,000.000

89.8355

1,136,419.00

0.33

SOUTHERN CO

23,890.000

47.3400

1,130,952.60

0.33

LAM RESEARCH CORP

4,400.000

255.2800

1,123,232.00

0.33

NIKE INC CL B

12,800.000

87.1800

1,115,904.00

0.33

SSR MINING INC

2.50

04/01/2039

910,000.000

122.5000

1,114,750.00

0.33

MCDONALD S CORP

5,900.000

187.5600

1,106,604.00

0.33

DOLLAR GENERAL CORP

6,300.000

175.3000

1,104,390.00

0.33

FIVE9 INC

0.13

05/01/2023

480,000.000

228.6300

1,097,424.00

0.32

ENVESTNET INC

1.75

06/01/2023

975,000.000

111.6250

1,088,343.75

0.32

ABBVIE INC

13,200.000

82.2000

1,085,040.00

0.32

S+P GLOBAL INC

3,700.000

292.8800

1,083,656.00

0.32

PURE STORAGE INC

0.13

04/15/2023

1,155,000.000

92.3100

1,066,180.50

0.31

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

25,100.000

42.3800

1,063,738.00

0.31

CATERPILLAR INC

9,100.000

116.3800

1,059,058.00

0.31

HUGHES SATELLITE SYSTEMS

7.63

06/15/2021

1,000,000.000

104.3040

1,043,040.00

0.31

KROGER CO

32,900.000

31.6100

1,039,969.00

0.31

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP

1.63

10/15/2023

950,000.000

109.2255

1,037,642.67

0.31

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC

7,300.000

141.9000

1,035,870.00

0.30

SPRINT CORP

7.63

03/01/2026

865,000.000

118.6750

1,026,538.75

0.30

INTUIT INC

3,800.000

269.8100

1,025,278.00

0.30

INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC

2,000.000

510.8800

1,021,760.00

0.30

UNITED RENTALS NORTH AM

5.50

07/15/2025

1,000,000.000

101.7700

1,017,700.00

0.30

J2 CLOUD LLC/CLOUD INC

6.00

07/15/2025

1,000,000.000

101.5200

1,015,200.00

0.30

SEA LTD

1.00

12/01/2024

785,000.000

129.0277

1,012,867.41

0.30

J2 GLOBAL

1.75

11/01/2026

1,060,000.000

94.0576

997,010.25

0.29

NEOGENOMICS INC

1.25

05/01/2025

985,000.000

101.1250

996,081.25

0.29

SPRINGLEAF FINANCE CORP

8.25

10/01/2023

1,000,000.000

99.2300

992,300.00

0.29

PTC THERAPEUTICS INC

1.50

09/15/2026

815,000.000

120.9924

986,087.97

0.29

ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES

2.13

09/01/2026

150,000.000

655.4784

983,217.60

0.29

DISH DBS CORP

5.88

11/15/2024

1,010,000.000

96.7040

976,710.40

0.29

REORGANIZED SFXE

11,500.000

84.8500

975,775.00

0.29

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC

1.50

11/15/2024

550,000.000

176.6000

971,300.00

0.29

REALPAGE INC

1.50

11/15/2022

605,000.000

160.5212

971,153.28

0.29

Description

Coupon

Maturity

Number of Shares

Price

Market Value

MarketValue

SQUARE INC

0.13

03/01/2025

1,045,000.000

92.6875

968,584.38

0.29

BOFA FINANCE LLC

0.13

09/01/2022

930,000.000

103.9701

966,921.93

0.28

GRAY TELEVISION INC

5.88

07/15/2026

1,000,000.000

96.4650

964,650.00

0.28

CONMED CORP

2.63

02/01/2024

905,000.000

106.1875

960,996.88

0.28

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP

25,500.000

37.4800

955,740.00

0.28

MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

35,500.000

26.7400

949,270.00

0.28

GILEAD SCIENCES INC

11,300.000

84.0000

949,200.00

0.28

MERITOR INC

3.25

10/15/2037

980,000.000

96.2500

943,250.00

0.28

TEVA PHARM FIN CO LLC

0.25

02/01/2026

960,000.000

95.2374

914,278.58

0.27

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HLDG

2.25

12/15/2023

555,000.000

164.0006

910,203.50

0.27

WORKDAY INC CLASS A

5,900.000

153.9000

908,010.00

0.27

ALTERYX INC

1.00

08/01/2026

955,000.000

94.8100

905,435.50

0.27

ZOETIS INC

7,000.000

129.3100

905,170.00

0.27

BROADCOM INC

3,300.000

271.6200

896,346.00

0.26

STARBUCKS CORP

11,500.000

76.7300

882,395.00

0.26

KBR INC

2.50

11/01/2023

830,000.000

106.0625

880,318.75

0.26

INTERDIGITAL INC

2.00

06/01/2024

845,000.000

101.2451

855,521.26

0.25

RR DONNELLEY + SONS CO

6.00

04/01/2024

915,000.000

92.7300

848,479.50

0.25

STANLEY BLACK + DECKER I

10,210.000

79.5100

811,797.10

0.24

NEVRO CORP

2.75

04/01/2025

605,000.000

134.0625

811,078.13

0.24

NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC

5.63

07/15/2027

845,000.000

95.9650

810,904.25

0.24

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC

7.75

01/15/2027

750,000.000

106.6150

799,612.50

0.24

TRONOX INC

6.50

04/15/2026

875,000.000

91.1300

797,387.50

0.23

CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATI

6.50

10/01/2022

880,000.000

90.3750

795,300.00

0.23

CSC HOLDINGS LLC

7.75

07/15/2025

750,000.000

104.9080

786,810.00

0.23

UNION PACIFIC CORP

4,900.000

159.7900

782,971.00

0.23

LAUREATE EDUCATION INC

8.25

05/01/2025

760,000.000

102.7750

781,090.00

0.23

BARCLAYS BANK PLC

0.01

02/04/2025

655,000.000

117.2920

768,262.60

0.23

TWILIO INC

0.25

06/01/2023

460,000.000

166.4047

765,461.61

0.23

QUALCOMM INC

9,700.000

78.6700

763,099.00

0.22

INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP

6,000.000

125.5600

753,360.00

0.22

CLEVELAND CLIFFS INC

1.50

01/15/2025

1,020,000.000

73.4927

749,625.22

0.22

CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYS

6.88

02/01/2022

1,000,000.000

74.6250

746,250.00

0.22

ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC

3,400.000

214.8500

730,490.00

0.22

JPMORGAN CHASE + CO

7,600.000

95.7600

727,776.00

0.21

MCKESSON CORP W/D

5,100.000

141.2500

720,375.00

0.21

NOVELLUS SYSTEMS INC

2.63

05/15/2041

90,000.000

798.9928

719,093.52

0.21

DR HORTON INC

15,000.000

47.2200

708,300.00

0.21

TALEN ENERGY SUPPLY LLC

6.50

06/01/2025

1,000,000.000

69.7300

697,300.00

0.21

2U INC

2.25

05/01/2025

675,000.000

102.0096

688,564.89

0.20

CROWN CASTLE INTL CORP

4,300.000

159.4300

685,549.00

0.20

Disclaimer

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 07:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCO
03:32aALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Report
PU
06/03ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
06/01ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH and ACV Declare Monthl..
BU
06/01ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Press Release - June 2020
PU
05/15ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Report
PU
05/01ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Monthly Dividend Press Release for AIO, A..
PU
05/01ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV Declare Month..
BU
04/03ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
04/01ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIB : AIO, CBH and ACV Declare Monthly Distribu..
BU
03/31ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVE : Reports Results for the Fiscal Quarter an..
BU
More news
Chart ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND
Duration : Period :
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas J. Fuccillo President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Alan Herman Rappaport Chairman
Scott Whisten Treasurer & Principal Financial Officer
Bradford K. Gallagher Independent Trustee
Deborah A. DeCotis Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND-6.75%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-20.38%6 276
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND1.29%3 395
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.09%2 427
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-42.70%1 739
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-37.09%1 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group