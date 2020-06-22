AllianzGI Diversified Income nvertible Fund : Report

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS FOR ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND

(As of Apr 30, 2020)

The Fund is a closed-end exchange traded management investment company. This material is presented only to provide information and is not intended for trading purposes. Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. After the initial public offering, shares are sold on the open market through a stock exchange. Investment policies, management fees and other matters of interest to prospective investors may be found in each closed-end fund prospectus used in its initial public offering, as revised by subsequent shareholder reports. Holdings are subject to change daily.

Funds are managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. This update is produced by Allianz Global Investors Distributors LLC.

A Word About Risk: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Holdings are subject to change daily. Funds that invest in convertibles may have to convert before they would otherwise, which may have an adverse effect on the Fund's ability to achieve its investment objective. High-yield convertibles and other high yield fixed-income securities typically have a lower credit rating than other securities and generally involve a greater risk to principal than higher rated securities. Rising interest rates may negatively impact convertibles and other fixed-income securities. The impact may be greater with longer-duration bonds. The market for certain securities may become illiquid, which could prevent the Fund from purchasing or selling these securities at an advantageous time or price and possibly delay redemptions of Fund shares. Holdings are subject to market risk, the risk that the price of a security may decline due to general market conditions which are not specifically related to a particular company. The use of leverage may cause a Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it may not be advantageous to do so to satisfy its obligations or to meet segregation requirements. This may cause a Fund to be more volatile, which may increase the risk of investment loss. This Fund may use derivative instruments for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. Use of these instruments may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity risk (the risk that illiquid securities may not be able to be sold at an advantageous time or price), interest rate risk (the risk that the value of fixed-income securities will decline if interest rates rise), market risk (the risk that the market price of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably), credit risk (the risk that the counterparty to a derivatives contract, repurchase agreement or a loan of portfolio securities, may be unable or unwilling to make timely principal and/or interest payments, or to otherwise honor its obligations), management risk (the risk that investment management decisions may not produce the desired results) and the risk that a fund could not close out a position when it would be most advantageous to do so. Portfolios investing in derivatives could lose more than the principal amount invested in those instruments.

% of

Description Coupon Maturity Number of Shares Price Market Value MarketValue FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO 0.00 05/01/2020 17,256,000.000 100.0000 17,256,000.00 5.08 MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC 1.63 02/15/2027 3,610,000.000 125.2180 4,520,369.80 1.33 BROADCOM INC 4,060.000 1,017.4400 4,130,806.40 1.22 BANK OF AMERICA CORP 2,910.000 1,382.4000 4,022,784.00 1.18 MICROSOFT CORP 19,675.000 179.2100 3,525,956.75 1.04 DANAHER CORP 2,880.000 1,189.1200 3,424,665.60 1.01 AMAZON.COM INC 1,375.000 2,474.0000 3,401,750.00 1.00 APPLE INC 11,200.000 293.8000 3,290,560.00 0.97 WELLS FARGO + COMPANY 2,340.000 1,398.8400 3,273,285.60 0.96 NEXTERA ENERGY INC 75,415.000 43.1900 3,257,173.85 0.96 CROWN CASTLE INTL CORP 2,280.000 1,393.0000 3,176,040.00 0.93

Description Coupon Maturity Number of Shares Price Market Value MarketValue AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.13 05/01/2025 2,665,000.000 119.1717 3,175,926.04 0.93 RINGCENTRAL INC 0.01 03/01/2025 3,275,000.000 96.9478 3,175,040.94 0.93 INSULET CORPORATION 0.38 09/01/2026 2,815,000.000 112.6875 3,172,153.13 0.93 SNAP INC 0.75 08/01/2026 3,035,000.000 103.8240 3,151,057.52 0.93 DEXCOM INC 0.75 12/01/2023 1,445,000.000 210.8921 3,047,390.92 0.90 TESLA INC 1.25 03/01/2021 1,375,000.000 220.9889 3,038,597.69 0.89 ALPHABET INC CL A 2,250.000 1,346.7000 3,030,075.00 0.89 LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC 0.50 12/15/2026 2,855,000.000 106.0860 3,028,755.79 0.89 SERVICENOW INC 06/01/2022 1,035,000.000 262.6398 2,718,321.47 0.80 TESLA INC 2.00 05/15/2024 1,020,000.000 259.4550 2,646,441.00 0.78 EXACT SCIENCES CORP 0.38 03/15/2027 2,700,000.000 97.5615 2,634,161.72 0.78 VISA INC CLASS A SHARES 14,200.000 178.7200 2,537,824.00 0.75 ATLASSIAN INC 0.63 05/01/2023 1,300,000.000 194.3659 2,526,756.70 0.74 BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL 0.60 08/01/2024 2,290,000.000 107.4871 2,461,454.89 0.72 SPLUNK INC 1.13 09/15/2025 2,095,000.000 117.2712 2,456,831.62 0.72 OKTA INC 0.13 09/01/2025 2,280,000.000 106.0795 2,418,612.74 0.71 FACEBOOK INC CLASS A 11,800.000 204.7100 2,415,578.00 0.71 MONGODB INC 0.25 01/15/2026 2,280,000.000 104.9179 2,392,128.12 0.70 VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC 1.00 03/01/2024 2,030,000.000 112.5625 2,285,018.75 0.67 REPLIGEN CORP 0.38 07/15/2024 1,860,000.000 119.3175 2,219,305.07 0.65 ZILLOW GROUP INC 1.38 09/01/2026 1,875,000.000 117.5156 2,203,417.50 0.65 JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA 0.13 01/01/2023 1,985,000.000 107.3632 2,131,159.52 0.63 DISH NETWORK CORP 3.38 08/15/2026 2,600,000.000 81.3100 2,114,060.00 0.62 UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC 6,700.000 292.4700 1,959,549.00 0.58 GCI LIBERTY INC 1.75 09/30/2046 1,415,000.000 138.3179 1,957,198.92 0.58 DOCUSIGN INC 0.50 09/15/2023 1,230,000.000 156.3100 1,922,613.00 0.57 ANTHEM INC 2.75 10/15/2042 490,000.000 391.5600 1,918,644.00 0.56 EVERBRIDGE INC 0.13 12/15/2024 1,620,000.000 118.3845 1,917,829.00 0.56 EQT CORP 1.75 05/01/2026 1,695,000.000 112.3500 1,904,332.50 0.56 SQUARE INC 0.50 05/15/2023 1,690,000.000 112.6250 1,903,362.50 0.56 IAC FINANCECO 2 INC 0.88 06/15/2026 1,845,000.000 102.6875 1,894,584.38 0.56 ALLERGAN PLC 10,000.000 187.3400 1,873,400.00 0.55 PROOFPOINT INC 0.25 08/15/2024 1,800,000.000 104.0471 1,872,848.68 0.55 COUPA SOFTWARE INC 0.13 06/15/2025 1,455,000.000 127.6544 1,857,371.52 0.55 LIBERTY MEDIA CORP 2.75 12/01/2049 1,975,000.000 93.6958 1,850,492.37 0.54 CHEGG INC 0.13 03/15/2025 1,750,000.000 105.4147 1,844,757.65 0.54 HORIZON PHARMA INV LTD 2.50 03/15/2022 1,385,000.000 131.8125 1,825,603.13 0.54 ZYNGA INC 0.25 06/01/2024 1,625,000.000 111.5625 1,812,890.63 0.53 NETFLIX INC 4,300.000 419.8500 1,805,355.00 0.53 NVIDIA CORP 6,100.000 292.2800 1,782,908.00 0.52 WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 1.50 04/01/2025 1,870,000.000 94.8100 1,772,947.00 0.52

Description Coupon Maturity Number of Shares Price Market Value MarketValue SEMPRA ENERGY 17,215.000 102.3100 1,761,266.65 0.52 ETSY INC 0.13 10/01/2026 1,695,000.000 101.8227 1,725,893.95 0.51 PEGASYSTEMS INC 0.75 03/01/2025 1,740,000.000 97.1789 1,690,912.60 0.50 BANDWIDTH INC 0.25 03/01/2026 1,540,000.000 109.6151 1,688,072.60 0.50 INPHI CORP 0.75 04/15/2025 1,575,000.000 105.7380 1,665,373.50 0.49 MASTERCARD INC A 6,050.000 274.9700 1,663,568.50 0.49 INSMED INC 1.75 01/15/2025 1,755,000.000 94.3750 1,656,281.25 0.49 ENPHASE ENERGY INC 0.25 03/01/2025 1,780,000.000 91.6819 1,631,937.94 0.48 CREE INC 1.75 05/01/2026 1,410,000.000 114.4383 1,613,580.03 0.47 BURLINGTON STORES INC 2.25 04/15/2025 1,480,000.000 106.4695 1,575,748.82 0.46 HOME DEPOT INC 7,000.000 219.8300 1,538,810.00 0.45 SALESFORCE.COM INC 9,500.000 161.9500 1,538,525.00 0.45 ADOBE INC 4,350.000 353.6400 1,538,334.00 0.45 NATERA INC 2.25 05/01/2027 1,280,000.000 119.1371 1,524,955.30 0.45 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 4,525.000 334.6800 1,514,427.00 0.45 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR 4.38 05/05/2022 1,670,000.000 90.2294 1,506,830.98 0.44 COMMUNITY CHOICE FIN ISS 9.00 06/15/2023 1,500,000.000 100.3150 1,504,725.00 0.44 SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS IN 2.25 02/15/2026 1,700,000.000 88.3750 1,502,375.00 0.44 HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS IN 1.25 12/01/2024 1,300,000.000 114.9638 1,494,529.19 0.44 SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 1.25 05/01/2025 1,340,000.000 110.8662 1,485,607.08 0.44 LIBERTY MEDIA CORP 1.38 10/15/2023 1,405,000.000 104.7516 1,471,760.09 0.43 VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 1.75 06/01/2024 1,600,000.000 90.1447 1,442,314.62 0.42 CHART INDUSTRIES INC 1.00 11/15/2024 1,550,000.000 89.9693 1,394,524.29 0.41 BOOKING HOLDINGS INC 0.75 05/01/2025 1,215,000.000 113.3301 1,376,960.72 0.41 SERVICENOW INC 3,900.000 351.5400 1,371,006.00 0.40 ASSURANT INC 12,585.000 107.1000 1,347,853.50 0.40 CNX RESOURCES CORP 2.25 05/01/2026 1,335,000.000 100.9280 1,347,389.25 0.40 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5,300.000 251.2000 1,331,360.00 0.39 PTC THERAPEUTICS INC 3.00 08/15/2022 1,150,000.000 115.4546 1,327,727.67 0.39 AVANTOR INC 22,645.000 57.5800 1,303,899.10 0.38 TERADYNE INC 1.25 12/15/2023 630,000.000 204.1525 1,286,161.03 0.38 FTI CONSULTING INC 2.00 08/15/2023 925,000.000 138.6347 1,282,370.86 0.38 KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS 3.00 10/15/2025 770,000.000 165.2960 1,272,779.12 0.37 WORKDAY INC 0.25 10/01/2022 1,035,000.000 122.8285 1,271,274.98 0.37 I3 VERTICALS LLC 1.00 02/15/2025 1,470,000.000 86.3323 1,269,084.34 0.37 NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES 2.63 03/01/2025 1,295,000.000 97.0580 1,256,900.63 0.37 TELADOC HEALTH INC 1.38 05/15/2025 405,000.000 309.3056 1,252,687.64 0.37 SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC 0.50 04/15/2025 1,125,000.000 111.2826 1,251,928.83 0.37 COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP 4,100.000 303.0000 1,242,300.00 0.37 FISERV INC 12,000.000 103.0600 1,236,720.00 0.36 CALLAWAY GOLF CO 2.75 05/01/2026 1,180,000.000 103.9545 1,226,663.10 0.36

Description Coupon Maturity Number of Shares Price Market Value MarketValue MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC 25,300.000 47.8900 1,211,617.00 0.36 BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO 19,900.000 60.8100 1,210,119.00 0.36 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 23,000.000 52.3900 1,204,970.00 0.35 PEPSICO INC 9,000.000 132.2900 1,190,610.00 0.35 PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 9,600.000 123.0000 1,180,800.00 0.35 ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 25,660.000 46.0000 1,180,360.00 0.35 FORTIVE CORPORATION 1,395.000 829.7800 1,157,543.10 0.34 NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS 1.25 04/01/2025 955,000.000 121.0000 1,155,550.00 0.34 INFINERA CORP 2.13 09/01/2024 1,265,000.000 89.8355 1,136,419.00 0.33 SOUTHERN CO 23,890.000 47.3400 1,130,952.60 0.33 LAM RESEARCH CORP 4,400.000 255.2800 1,123,232.00 0.33 NIKE INC CL B 12,800.000 87.1800 1,115,904.00 0.33 SSR MINING INC 2.50 04/01/2039 910,000.000 122.5000 1,114,750.00 0.33 MCDONALD S CORP 5,900.000 187.5600 1,106,604.00 0.33 DOLLAR GENERAL CORP 6,300.000 175.3000 1,104,390.00 0.33 FIVE9 INC 0.13 05/01/2023 480,000.000 228.6300 1,097,424.00 0.32 ENVESTNET INC 1.75 06/01/2023 975,000.000 111.6250 1,088,343.75 0.32 ABBVIE INC 13,200.000 82.2000 1,085,040.00 0.32 S+P GLOBAL INC 3,700.000 292.8800 1,083,656.00 0.32 PURE STORAGE INC 0.13 04/15/2023 1,155,000.000 92.3100 1,066,180.50 0.31 CISCO SYSTEMS INC 25,100.000 42.3800 1,063,738.00 0.31 CATERPILLAR INC 9,100.000 116.3800 1,059,058.00 0.31 HUGHES SATELLITE SYSTEMS 7.63 06/15/2021 1,000,000.000 104.3040 1,043,040.00 0.31 KROGER CO 32,900.000 31.6100 1,039,969.00 0.31 ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP 1.63 10/15/2023 950,000.000 109.2255 1,037,642.67 0.31 HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 7,300.000 141.9000 1,035,870.00 0.30 SPRINT CORP 7.63 03/01/2026 865,000.000 118.6750 1,026,538.75 0.30 INTUIT INC 3,800.000 269.8100 1,025,278.00 0.30 INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 2,000.000 510.8800 1,021,760.00 0.30 UNITED RENTALS NORTH AM 5.50 07/15/2025 1,000,000.000 101.7700 1,017,700.00 0.30 J2 CLOUD LLC/CLOUD INC 6.00 07/15/2025 1,000,000.000 101.5200 1,015,200.00 0.30 SEA LTD 1.00 12/01/2024 785,000.000 129.0277 1,012,867.41 0.30 J2 GLOBAL 1.75 11/01/2026 1,060,000.000 94.0576 997,010.25 0.29 NEOGENOMICS INC 1.25 05/01/2025 985,000.000 101.1250 996,081.25 0.29 SPRINGLEAF FINANCE CORP 8.25 10/01/2023 1,000,000.000 99.2300 992,300.00 0.29 PTC THERAPEUTICS INC 1.50 09/15/2026 815,000.000 120.9924 986,087.97 0.29 ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES 2.13 09/01/2026 150,000.000 655.4784 983,217.60 0.29 DISH DBS CORP 5.88 11/15/2024 1,010,000.000 96.7040 976,710.40 0.29 REORGANIZED SFXE 11,500.000 84.8500 975,775.00 0.29 SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC 1.50 11/15/2024 550,000.000 176.6000 971,300.00 0.29 REALPAGE INC 1.50 11/15/2022 605,000.000 160.5212 971,153.28 0.29