AllianzGI Diversified Income nvertible Fund : Report
06/22/2020 | 03:32am EDT
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS FOR ALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME & CONVERTIBLE FUND
(As of Apr 30, 2020)
% of
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Number of Shares
Price
Market Value
MarketValue
FIXED INC CLEARING CORP.REPO
0.00
05/01/2020
17,256,000.000
100.0000
17,256,000.00
5.08
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC
1.63
02/15/2027
3,610,000.000
125.2180
4,520,369.80
1.33
BROADCOM INC
4,060.000
1,017.4400
4,130,806.40
1.22
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
2,910.000
1,382.4000
4,022,784.00
1.18
MICROSOFT CORP
19,675.000
179.2100
3,525,956.75
1.04
DANAHER CORP
2,880.000
1,189.1200
3,424,665.60
1.01
AMAZON.COM INC
1,375.000
2,474.0000
3,401,750.00
1.00
APPLE INC
11,200.000
293.8000
3,290,560.00
0.97
WELLS FARGO + COMPANY
2,340.000
1,398.8400
3,273,285.60
0.96
NEXTERA ENERGY INC
75,415.000
43.1900
3,257,173.85
0.96
CROWN CASTLE INTL CORP
2,280.000
1,393.0000
3,176,040.00
0.93
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Number of Shares
Price
Market Value
MarketValue
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC
0.13
05/01/2025
2,665,000.000
119.1717
3,175,926.04
0.93
RINGCENTRAL INC
0.01
03/01/2025
3,275,000.000
96.9478
3,175,040.94
0.93
INSULET CORPORATION
0.38
09/01/2026
2,815,000.000
112.6875
3,172,153.13
0.93
SNAP INC
0.75
08/01/2026
3,035,000.000
103.8240
3,151,057.52
0.93
DEXCOM INC
0.75
12/01/2023
1,445,000.000
210.8921
3,047,390.92
0.90
TESLA INC
1.25
03/01/2021
1,375,000.000
220.9889
3,038,597.69
0.89
ALPHABET INC CL A
2,250.000
1,346.7000
3,030,075.00
0.89
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS INC
0.50
12/15/2026
2,855,000.000
106.0860
3,028,755.79
0.89
SERVICENOW INC
06/01/2022
1,035,000.000
262.6398
2,718,321.47
0.80
TESLA INC
2.00
05/15/2024
1,020,000.000
259.4550
2,646,441.00
0.78
EXACT SCIENCES CORP
0.38
03/15/2027
2,700,000.000
97.5615
2,634,161.72
0.78
VISA INC CLASS A SHARES
14,200.000
178.7200
2,537,824.00
0.75
ATLASSIAN INC
0.63
05/01/2023
1,300,000.000
194.3659
2,526,756.70
0.74
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL
0.60
08/01/2024
2,290,000.000
107.4871
2,461,454.89
0.72
SPLUNK INC
1.13
09/15/2025
2,095,000.000
117.2712
2,456,831.62
0.72
OKTA INC
0.13
09/01/2025
2,280,000.000
106.0795
2,418,612.74
0.71
FACEBOOK INC CLASS A
11,800.000
204.7100
2,415,578.00
0.71
MONGODB INC
0.25
01/15/2026
2,280,000.000
104.9179
2,392,128.12
0.70
VIAVI SOLUTIONS INC
1.00
03/01/2024
2,030,000.000
112.5625
2,285,018.75
0.67
REPLIGEN CORP
0.38
07/15/2024
1,860,000.000
119.3175
2,219,305.07
0.65
ZILLOW GROUP INC
1.38
09/01/2026
1,875,000.000
117.5156
2,203,417.50
0.65
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK NA
0.13
01/01/2023
1,985,000.000
107.3632
2,131,159.52
0.63
DISH NETWORK CORP
3.38
08/15/2026
2,600,000.000
81.3100
2,114,060.00
0.62
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC
6,700.000
292.4700
1,959,549.00
0.58
GCI LIBERTY INC
1.75
09/30/2046
1,415,000.000
138.3179
1,957,198.92
0.58
DOCUSIGN INC
0.50
09/15/2023
1,230,000.000
156.3100
1,922,613.00
0.57
ANTHEM INC
2.75
10/15/2042
490,000.000
391.5600
1,918,644.00
0.56
EVERBRIDGE INC
0.13
12/15/2024
1,620,000.000
118.3845
1,917,829.00
0.56
EQT CORP
1.75
05/01/2026
1,695,000.000
112.3500
1,904,332.50
0.56
SQUARE INC
0.50
05/15/2023
1,690,000.000
112.6250
1,903,362.50
0.56
IAC FINANCECO 2 INC
0.88
06/15/2026
1,845,000.000
102.6875
1,894,584.38
0.56
ALLERGAN PLC
10,000.000
187.3400
1,873,400.00
0.55
PROOFPOINT INC
0.25
08/15/2024
1,800,000.000
104.0471
1,872,848.68
0.55
COUPA SOFTWARE INC
0.13
06/15/2025
1,455,000.000
127.6544
1,857,371.52
0.55
LIBERTY MEDIA CORP
2.75
12/01/2049
1,975,000.000
93.6958
1,850,492.37
0.54
CHEGG INC
0.13
03/15/2025
1,750,000.000
105.4147
1,844,757.65
0.54
HORIZON PHARMA INV LTD
2.50
03/15/2022
1,385,000.000
131.8125
1,825,603.13
0.54
ZYNGA INC
0.25
06/01/2024
1,625,000.000
111.5625
1,812,890.63
0.53
NETFLIX INC
4,300.000
419.8500
1,805,355.00
0.53
NVIDIA CORP
6,100.000
292.2800
1,782,908.00
0.52
WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES
1.50
04/01/2025
1,870,000.000
94.8100
1,772,947.00
0.52
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Number of Shares
Price
Market Value
MarketValue
SEMPRA ENERGY
17,215.000
102.3100
1,761,266.65
0.52
ETSY INC
0.13
10/01/2026
1,695,000.000
101.8227
1,725,893.95
0.51
PEGASYSTEMS INC
0.75
03/01/2025
1,740,000.000
97.1789
1,690,912.60
0.50
BANDWIDTH INC
0.25
03/01/2026
1,540,000.000
109.6151
1,688,072.60
0.50
INPHI CORP
0.75
04/15/2025
1,575,000.000
105.7380
1,665,373.50
0.49
MASTERCARD INC A
6,050.000
274.9700
1,663,568.50
0.49
INSMED INC
1.75
01/15/2025
1,755,000.000
94.3750
1,656,281.25
0.49
ENPHASE ENERGY INC
0.25
03/01/2025
1,780,000.000
91.6819
1,631,937.94
0.48
CREE INC
1.75
05/01/2026
1,410,000.000
114.4383
1,613,580.03
0.47
BURLINGTON STORES INC
2.25
04/15/2025
1,480,000.000
106.4695
1,575,748.82
0.46
HOME DEPOT INC
7,000.000
219.8300
1,538,810.00
0.45
SALESFORCE.COM INC
9,500.000
161.9500
1,538,525.00
0.45
ADOBE INC
4,350.000
353.6400
1,538,334.00
0.45
NATERA INC
2.25
05/01/2027
1,280,000.000
119.1371
1,524,955.30
0.45
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
4,525.000
334.6800
1,514,427.00
0.45
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TR
4.38
05/05/2022
1,670,000.000
90.2294
1,506,830.98
0.44
COMMUNITY CHOICE FIN ISS
9.00
06/15/2023
1,500,000.000
100.3150
1,504,725.00
0.44
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS IN
2.25
02/15/2026
1,700,000.000
88.3750
1,502,375.00
0.44
HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS IN
1.25
12/01/2024
1,300,000.000
114.9638
1,494,529.19
0.44
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO
1.25
05/01/2025
1,340,000.000
110.8662
1,485,607.08
0.44
LIBERTY MEDIA CORP
1.38
10/15/2023
1,405,000.000
104.7516
1,471,760.09
0.43
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP
1.75
06/01/2024
1,600,000.000
90.1447
1,442,314.62
0.42
CHART INDUSTRIES INC
1.00
11/15/2024
1,550,000.000
89.9693
1,394,524.29
0.41
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC
0.75
05/01/2025
1,215,000.000
113.3301
1,376,960.72
0.41
SERVICENOW INC
3,900.000
351.5400
1,371,006.00
0.40
ASSURANT INC
12,585.000
107.1000
1,347,853.50
0.40
CNX RESOURCES CORP
2.25
05/01/2026
1,335,000.000
100.9280
1,347,389.25
0.40
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
5,300.000
251.2000
1,331,360.00
0.39
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC
3.00
08/15/2022
1,150,000.000
115.4546
1,327,727.67
0.39
AVANTOR INC
22,645.000
57.5800
1,303,899.10
0.38
TERADYNE INC
1.25
12/15/2023
630,000.000
204.1525
1,286,161.03
0.38
FTI CONSULTING INC
2.00
08/15/2023
925,000.000
138.6347
1,282,370.86
0.38
KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS
3.00
10/15/2025
770,000.000
165.2960
1,272,779.12
0.37
WORKDAY INC
0.25
10/01/2022
1,035,000.000
122.8285
1,271,274.98
0.37
I3 VERTICALS LLC
1.00
02/15/2025
1,470,000.000
86.3323
1,269,084.34
0.37
NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES
2.63
03/01/2025
1,295,000.000
97.0580
1,256,900.63
0.37
TELADOC HEALTH INC
1.38
05/15/2025
405,000.000
309.3056
1,252,687.64
0.37
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC
0.50
04/15/2025
1,125,000.000
111.2826
1,251,928.83
0.37
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP
4,100.000
303.0000
1,242,300.00
0.37
FISERV INC
12,000.000
103.0600
1,236,720.00
0.36
CALLAWAY GOLF CO
2.75
05/01/2026
1,180,000.000
103.9545
1,226,663.10
0.36
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Number of Shares
Price
Market Value
MarketValue
MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
25,300.000
47.8900
1,211,617.00
0.36
BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB CO
19,900.000
60.8100
1,210,119.00
0.36
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
23,000.000
52.3900
1,204,970.00
0.35
PEPSICO INC
9,000.000
132.2900
1,190,610.00
0.35
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC
9,600.000
123.0000
1,180,800.00
0.35
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC
25,660.000
46.0000
1,180,360.00
0.35
FORTIVE CORPORATION
1,395.000
829.7800
1,157,543.10
0.34
NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS
1.25
04/01/2025
955,000.000
121.0000
1,155,550.00
0.34
INFINERA CORP
2.13
09/01/2024
1,265,000.000
89.8355
1,136,419.00
0.33
SOUTHERN CO
23,890.000
47.3400
1,130,952.60
0.33
LAM RESEARCH CORP
4,400.000
255.2800
1,123,232.00
0.33
NIKE INC CL B
12,800.000
87.1800
1,115,904.00
0.33
SSR MINING INC
2.50
04/01/2039
910,000.000
122.5000
1,114,750.00
0.33
MCDONALD S CORP
5,900.000
187.5600
1,106,604.00
0.33
DOLLAR GENERAL CORP
6,300.000
175.3000
1,104,390.00
0.33
FIVE9 INC
0.13
05/01/2023
480,000.000
228.6300
1,097,424.00
0.32
ENVESTNET INC
1.75
06/01/2023
975,000.000
111.6250
1,088,343.75
0.32
ABBVIE INC
13,200.000
82.2000
1,085,040.00
0.32
S+P GLOBAL INC
3,700.000
292.8800
1,083,656.00
0.32
PURE STORAGE INC
0.13
04/15/2023
1,155,000.000
92.3100
1,066,180.50
0.31
CISCO SYSTEMS INC
25,100.000
42.3800
1,063,738.00
0.31
CATERPILLAR INC
9,100.000
116.3800
1,059,058.00
0.31
HUGHES SATELLITE SYSTEMS
7.63
06/15/2021
1,000,000.000
104.3040
1,043,040.00
0.31
KROGER CO
32,900.000
31.6100
1,039,969.00
0.31
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP
1.63
10/15/2023
950,000.000
109.2255
1,037,642.67
0.31
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC
7,300.000
141.9000
1,035,870.00
0.30
SPRINT CORP
7.63
03/01/2026
865,000.000
118.6750
1,026,538.75
0.30
INTUIT INC
3,800.000
269.8100
1,025,278.00
0.30
INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
2,000.000
510.8800
1,021,760.00
0.30
UNITED RENTALS NORTH AM
5.50
07/15/2025
1,000,000.000
101.7700
1,017,700.00
0.30
J2 CLOUD LLC/CLOUD INC
6.00
07/15/2025
1,000,000.000
101.5200
1,015,200.00
0.30
SEA LTD
1.00
12/01/2024
785,000.000
129.0277
1,012,867.41
0.30
J2 GLOBAL
1.75
11/01/2026
1,060,000.000
94.0576
997,010.25
0.29
NEOGENOMICS INC
1.25
05/01/2025
985,000.000
101.1250
996,081.25
0.29
SPRINGLEAF FINANCE CORP
8.25
10/01/2023
1,000,000.000
99.2300
992,300.00
0.29
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC
1.50
09/15/2026
815,000.000
120.9924
986,087.97
0.29
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES
2.13
09/01/2026
150,000.000
655.4784
983,217.60
0.29
DISH DBS CORP
5.88
11/15/2024
1,010,000.000
96.7040
976,710.40
0.29
REORGANIZED SFXE
11,500.000
84.8500
975,775.00
0.29
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC
1.50
11/15/2024
550,000.000
176.6000
971,300.00
0.29
REALPAGE INC
1.50
11/15/2022
605,000.000
160.5212
971,153.28
0.29
Description
Coupon
Maturity
Number of Shares
Price
Market Value
MarketValue
SQUARE INC
0.13
03/01/2025
1,045,000.000
92.6875
968,584.38
0.29
BOFA FINANCE LLC
0.13
09/01/2022
930,000.000
103.9701
966,921.93
0.28
GRAY TELEVISION INC
5.88
07/15/2026
1,000,000.000
96.4650
964,650.00
0.28
CONMED CORP
2.63
02/01/2024
905,000.000
106.1875
960,996.88
0.28
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP
25,500.000
37.4800
955,740.00
0.28
MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
35,500.000
26.7400
949,270.00
0.28
GILEAD SCIENCES INC
11,300.000
84.0000
949,200.00
0.28
MERITOR INC
3.25
10/15/2037
980,000.000
96.2500
943,250.00
0.28
TEVA PHARM FIN CO LLC
0.25
02/01/2026
960,000.000
95.2374
914,278.58
0.27
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HLDG
2.25
12/15/2023
555,000.000
164.0006
910,203.50
0.27
WORKDAY INC CLASS A
5,900.000
153.9000
908,010.00
0.27
ALTERYX INC
1.00
08/01/2026
955,000.000
94.8100
905,435.50
0.27
ZOETIS INC
7,000.000
129.3100
905,170.00
0.27
BROADCOM INC
3,300.000
271.6200
896,346.00
0.26
STARBUCKS CORP
11,500.000
76.7300
882,395.00
0.26
KBR INC
2.50
11/01/2023
830,000.000
106.0625
880,318.75
0.26
INTERDIGITAL INC
2.00
06/01/2024
845,000.000
101.2451
855,521.26
0.25
RR DONNELLEY + SONS CO
6.00
04/01/2024
915,000.000
92.7300
848,479.50
0.25
STANLEY BLACK + DECKER I
10,210.000
79.5100
811,797.10
0.24
NEVRO CORP
2.75
04/01/2025
605,000.000
134.0625
811,078.13
0.24
NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC
5.63
07/15/2027
845,000.000
95.9650
810,904.25
0.24
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC
7.75
01/15/2027
750,000.000
106.6150
799,612.50
0.24
TRONOX INC
6.50
04/15/2026
875,000.000
91.1300
797,387.50
0.23
CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATI
6.50
10/01/2022
880,000.000
90.3750
795,300.00
0.23
CSC HOLDINGS LLC
7.75
07/15/2025
750,000.000
104.9080
786,810.00
0.23
UNION PACIFIC CORP
4,900.000
159.7900
782,971.00
0.23
LAUREATE EDUCATION INC
8.25
05/01/2025
760,000.000
102.7750
781,090.00
0.23
BARCLAYS BANK PLC
0.01
02/04/2025
655,000.000
117.2920
768,262.60
0.23
TWILIO INC
0.25
06/01/2023
460,000.000
166.4047
765,461.61
0.23
QUALCOMM INC
9,700.000
78.6700
763,099.00
0.22
INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP
6,000.000
125.5600
753,360.00
0.22
CLEVELAND CLIFFS INC
1.50
01/15/2025
1,020,000.000
73.4927
749,625.22
0.22
CHS/COMMUNITY HEALTH SYS
6.88
02/01/2022
1,000,000.000
74.6250
746,250.00
0.22
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC
3,400.000
214.8500
730,490.00
0.22
JPMORGAN CHASE + CO
7,600.000
95.7600
727,776.00
0.21
MCKESSON CORP W/D
5,100.000
141.2500
720,375.00
0.21
NOVELLUS SYSTEMS INC
2.63
05/15/2041
90,000.000
798.9928
719,093.52
0.21
DR HORTON INC
15,000.000
47.2200
708,300.00
0.21
TALEN ENERGY SUPPLY LLC
6.50
06/01/2025
1,000,000.000
69.7300
697,300.00
0.21
2U INC
2.25
05/01/2025
675,000.000
102.0096
688,564.89
0.20
CROWN CASTLE INTL CORP
4,300.000
159.4300
685,549.00
0.20
